Boat runs aground near Put-in-Bay

CLEVELAND — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued seven people from a boat that grounded on a reef near Middle Bass Island in Western Lake Erie Saturday.

The names of those rescued were not released.

Coast Guard Sector Detroit said Sunday that it received a report about 7:30 p.m. Saturday of a 28-foot pleasure craft aground on Buckeye Reef with five adults and two children aboard. The vessel was reported to be severely listing and one of the adults was experiencing a panic attack thought to be brought on by the situation, a Coast Guard spokesman said.

It was not clear why the boat ran aground.

A crew in a 25-foot Coast Guard boat responded to the scene from Coast Guard Station Marblehead, as did a local commercial salvage crew.

Neither vessel was able to approach the ground vessel due to the shallow water depth, so a helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Detroit was dispatched, the Coast Guard said.

Four people were hosted to the helicopter and taken to Middle Bass Island Airport where they were met by the Put-in-Bay Police and emergency medical personnel, the Coast Guard said. The helicopter crew then returned to the stricken vessel and hoisted the remaining three people.

No injuries were reported. The seven people were taken from Put-in-Bay to Station Marblehead by a crew from Station Marblehead aboard a 45-foot response boat.

Arrangements for vessel salvage were being made by the owner for Sunday, depending on favorable weather conditions, the Coast Guard said..

Pollution responders from Marine Safety Unit Toledo were notified regarding possible pollution and are following up. No pollution has been reported.