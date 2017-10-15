GALLERY: Rain won't stop some from enjoying autumn

Dozens of families and children turned out for the Autumn Harvest Festival in Holland despite a slight drizzle. The annual event features a tractor hayride, a you-pick pumpkin patch, a petting farm, pony rides and other indoor activities.
