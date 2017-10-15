Sunday, Oct 15, 2017
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Local

GALLERY: Rain won't stop some from enjoying autumn

    Yvette Biggs, center, and her grandchildren Aviana Garcia, 5, left, and Jaden Walker, 12, right, keep dry beneath an umbrella on the hay ride during this year's Autumn Harvest Festival at Hoen's Garden Center and Landscaping Sunday in Holland.

    THE BLADE/KATIE RAUSCH
    Paul Bucher lends a hand as his daughter Evie, 3, putts during this year's Autumn Harvest Festival.

    THE BLADE/KATIE RAUSCH
    Dylan Miller, 2, laughs as he makes his way through an indoor hay maze.

    THE BLADE/KATIE RAUSCH
    Matt Freeman holds his 19-month-old daughter Tenley as they head back after picking pumpkins together.

    THE BLADE/KATIE RAUSCH
    Abby Mundwiler, 3, got up close and personal with a sheep.

    The Blade/Katie Rausch
    Lily, 8, left, and her brother Eli Dunlap, 10, center, were joined by their 19-month-old cousin Tenley Freeman.

    The Blade/Katie Rausch
    Brothers Carter, 9, left, and Mason Wise, 12, push their pumpkin wagon together after picking them from the field.

    THE BLADE/KATIE RAUSCH
    Alena Collins, 5, talks with Steven Ball, right, the handler of Cherokee, a 14-year-old male pony.

    THE BLADE/KATIE RAUSCH
    Rain can't stop several families from picking pumpkins.

    THE BLADE/KATIE RAUSCH
Dozens of families and children turned out for the Autumn Harvest Festival in Holland despite a slight drizzle. The annual event features a tractor hayride, a you-pick pumpkin patch, a petting farm, pony rides and other indoor activities.

