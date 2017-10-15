Sunday, Oct 15, 2017
GALLERY: Training teens in conflict resolution

    Travon Reed, 17, left, and Antoniah Boone, 14, raise a torch up, symbolically accepting the position of leaders in their class, during the Torch Foundation's Teen Leadership Training weekend Sunday at Pathway, Inc. in Toledo. Teens between 13 and 17 years old meet for two days, engaging with coaches in exercises designed to help them on topics ranging from conflict resolution, to how to best achieve the participant's goals, to self-respect.

    Aleyxzandra Arnold,13, center, stands with other students as she shares something she has learned during the Torch Foundation's Teen Leadership Training weekend Sunday at Pathway, Inc. in Toledo.

    Oletha Carson, left, smiles as she surprises her daughter Michaela, 13, during the Torch Foundation's Teen Leadership Training weekend.

    Parents and their children tell one another what they appreciate about the other during the Torch Foundation's Teen Leadership Training weekend.

    Aleyxzandra Arnold,13, embraces her cousin Trent Hill, 2.

    Torre, 13, center left, leans forward to share a compliment with her mother April Mendoza, center right, during the Torch Foundation's Teen Leadership Training weekend.

    Diane Hoenig, left, and her daughter Sidney Flynn, 17, tell one another what they appreciate about the other person during the Torch Foundation's Teen Leadership Training weekend at Pathway, Inc. in Toledo.

    Pathway Inc. CEO Cheryl Grice, center, addresses students and their parents. Teens between 13 and 17 years old meet for two days, engaging with coaches in exercises designed to help them on topics ranging from conflict resolution, to how to best achieve the participant's goals, to self-respect. In the final portion of the training the participate were surprised by their parents and siblings, who finished the training with them.

    Antoniah Boone, 14, hugs her mother Tennille Ben during the Torch Foundation's Teen Leadership Training weekend. About 30 area teenagers participated in the most recent workshop. The event caps off the new Youth Against Crime Week, which was organized in response to a recent wave of violence among young people in Toledo.

Teens ages 13-17 met for two days, engaging with coaches in exercises designed to help them with conflict resolution, during the Torch Foundation’s Teen Leadership Training Weekend at Pathway Inc. in Toledo. The event Sunday capped off Youth Against Crime Week. Teens also discussed how to best achieve their goals and self-respect.

