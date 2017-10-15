GALLERY: Training teens in conflict resolution

Pathway Inc. CEO Cheryl Grice, center, addresses students and their parents. Teens between 13 and 17 years old meet for two days, engaging with coaches in exercises designed to help them on topics ranging from conflict resolution, to how to best achieve the participant's goals, to self-respect. In the final portion of the training the participate were surprised by their parents and siblings, who finished the training with them.

The Blade/Katie Rausch

Buy This Image