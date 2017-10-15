GALLERY: Training teens in conflict resolution

Teens ages 13-17 met for two days, engaging with coaches in exercises designed to help them with conflict resolution, during the Torch Foundation’s Teen Leadership Training Weekend at Pathway Inc. in Toledo. The event Sunday capped off Youth Against Crime Week. Teens also discussed how to best achieve their goals and self-respect.
Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.