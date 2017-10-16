Father Joseph Cardone named Mercy Health chief missions officer

The Rev. Joseph Cardone blesses the Mercy Health Sylvania Medical Center in 2015. He was named chief mission officer and senior vice president of mission and values integration on Monday. THE BLADE/JETTA FRASER

The Rev. Joseph Cardone has been named chief mission officer and senior vice president of mission and values integration for the Mercy Health system effective Nov. 1, Mercy officials announced Monday.

He is currently vice president of mission and values integration for Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center and Mercy Health Children’s Hospital in Toledo.

Father Cardone, 57, is “a thoughtful, compassionate servant leader,” like his predecessor, said John Starcher, president and CEO of Mercy Health, in a written statement Monday. He succeeds Sister Kathy Green, who died of cancer on Aug. 28.

“Father Cardone’s commitment to our Mission and compassion for the poor and underserved are evident in all he does,” Mr. Starcher said. “He knows our ministry, our heritage and the challenges and opportunities before us, and I look forward to working with him in the coming days, months and years ahead.”

In his new role, Father Cardone said he will work to make sure the system’s mission and dedication to Catholic teachings are present “in every conversation” at Mercy Health’s 23 hospitals, eight senior living communities, five hospice programs, and seven home health agencies in Ohio and Kentucky.

“The mission isn't something that is tangential, but rather means embodying our mission and core values in the everyday services we provide,” he said.

Among his duties will be to advise on questions pertaining to the Ethical and Religious Directives for Catholic Health Care Services, he said. He will be based in Cincinnati, he said, but will work remotely from Toledo until he moves at about the beginning of the year.

Father Cardone was ordained a priest in the Diocese of Toledo in 1987. He is also the pastor at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in South Toledo. He said it will be bittersweet to leave northwest Ohio.

“It will be hard to say goodbye, but I am excited for new opportunities, a new city, and new challenges,” he said.

