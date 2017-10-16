Our Towns Calendar: 10/16

Bowling Green

● Bowling Green State University events: 1001 E. Wooster St.: Tuesdays at the Gish Film Series presents Seconds (1966, U.S.) 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and The Babadook (2014, Australia), 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24. Sunday Matinee Series presents Scott of the Antarctic (1948, England) in the Gish Film Theater, 3 p.m. Sunday. Free.

● Visiting Writer Series at Bowling Green State University in the Prout Chapel, 1001 E. Wooster St., reading at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Presented by alumnus Saikat Majumdarof Stanford University, author of Silverfish and Prose of the World. Free.

● Wood County Chapter of Ohio Genealogical Society meeting at the Wood County District Public Library meeting room, 251 N. Main St., 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24. Program: “Deciphering Old Handwriting” by Millie Broka, with tips on reading and interpreting old handwriting and examples of translating common words of German into English. Public is welcome.

Elmore

● Bake Sale/​Chicken and Biscuit dinner fund-raiser hosted by the Honor Workers of St. John’s United Church of Christ, 448 E. Rice St., 4-7 p.m. Saturday. Donations for dinner: $8/​adult and $4/​children 3-10. Drive-thru service available. Raffles and silent auction. Tickets for dinner and raffles available from church members or contact Sharon Arndt, 419-862-3589, or the church office, 419-862-3511.

Fremont

● Birchard Public Library programs: 423 Croghan St.: Crochet Connection, 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, all experience levels, bring your own hooks and yarn. LEGO Challenge (grades kindergarten-6), 4:30-5:45 p.m. Thursday, Legos furnished. Thursday Movie Group comedy rated PG-13, 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Ruff and Ready Readers, 4-5 p.m. Oct. 23, children develop reading skills by reading to a dog. Adult coloring, 6:30-8:15 p.m. Oct. 23. Register/​details: Bridget at 419-334-7101, ext. 209.

Gibsonburg

● Gibsonburg Public Library programs: 100 N. Webster St.; Adult Rock Painting Party, 6 p.m. Monday, hosted by Martha Camden of Ohio Rocks Rule, supplies provided. Book and Snack Pack, chapter books for grades 1-4, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Bunnicula by Deborah and James Howe. Book Bears early readers, 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Oh My Pumpkin Pie! by Charles Ghigna. Register, 419-637-2173.

Grand Rapids

● Harvest Moon Gala fund-raiser sponsored by the Grand Rapids Arts Council at Nazareth Hall, 21211 W. River Rd., 5-8:30 p.m. Oct. 29. Fall dinner, silent auction, door prizes, and entertainment by Mark Nizer, comedian/​juggler. Cost: $25 per person; or table of eight available. Reservations: 419-832-5664 or email grac@grandrapidsartscouncil.org.

● Providence Metropark Ghosts of Providence Lantern Walk, 13200 S. River Rd. (historic area) or 13827 S. River Rd. (dam area), 7-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, meet in the historic area parking lot to see characters of long ago who dwell in the ghost town of Providence on a lantern-lit evening walk. Fee: $7. Not recommended for children under 5. Register, 419-407-9701.

Holland

● Northwest Ohio Christian Writers to sponsor Fall Seminar at Holland Free Methodist Church, 6605 Angola Rd., 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Guest: Dennis Hensley, author, editor, and speaker. Topics: Marketing process, enhancing writing skills, writing with editors and agents, and making 2018 productive. Registration: $70 at the door. Lunch included. For details: nwocw.org or denise.shumway@ gmail.com.

Lyons

● Fall Turkey Dinner and Craft/​Miscellaneous Sale fund-raiser at Lyons Universalist Church, 145 E. Morenci St., 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday. Sit down family style, all-you-can-eat. Carry-outs available, pick up at back door of church. To order: 419-923-3502. Cost: $9.50/​adult; $4.50/​children 3-12.

Michigan

● Bedford Art Club meeting, Bedford Branch Library Community room, 8575 Jackman Rd., Temperance, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Guest demonstrator will be Paul Brand of the Toledo Artist Club, with his technique for drawing with charcoal. Public welcome and room for new members. Information: 419-378-1323.

● Adrian Symphony Orchesta presents Music Moves Me concert “Pumpkins on Parade and a Trombone Masquerade” for children ages 2-6 and their families at three public libraries Saturday. The Stair District Library in Morenci at 9:30 a.m., 517-458-6510; Adrian District Library at 11:30 a.m., 517-265-2265, and Tecumseh District Library at 1:30 p.m., 517-423-2238. This is a free 30-minute program with interactive program of rhymes, songs, and a picture book. Featured book will be Piggish in the Pumpkin Patch by Mary Peterson and Jennifer Rofe. Space limited; call to register.

● Day of the Dead Dash 5K fund-raiser starting and finishing in the city parking lot at Thompson Museum, 212 W. Main St., Hudson (behind Rumors), 4 p.m. Nov. 4. Cost: $25/​per person or $20/​per person with the donation of five or more non-perishable items. Prizes awarded for the first overall male and female finishers. Prizes also awarded for best male and female zombies. Applications: thompsonmuseum.org. Information: 517-448-8125. Benefits to the Thompson Museum and the Hudson Area Food Pantry.

Napoleon

● Napoleon Civic Center “Game Hangouts” geared toward Henry County Youth, 303 W. Main St., 9 p.m.-11:30 p.m. Sunday. Open to all county high school students 14-18 years old. Music, games, bonfires, dodge ball tournament, bean bag toss, volleyball, and more. Food available for purchase. Admission: $2. Sponsors still needed, napoleonciviccenter.org/​sponsor or email sponsor@napoleonciviccenter.org. Hangout details: napoleonciviccenter.org.

Oregon

● VFW Post 9816 euchre tournaments, 1802 Ashcroft Drive, 2 p.m. Sundays. Details, 419-725-9916.

Perrysburg

● Stamp Collectors Club of Toledo meeting at the Perrysburg Masonic Building, 590 E. South Boundary St., 7-9 p.m. Thursday. Details: 419-367-9307.

● Heels For Healing Walk to support families of addiction at the Town Center at Levis Commons, 3201 Levis Commons Blvd., 6 p.m. Friday. Law enforcement, teachers, coaches, and others will walk a little taller to increase awareness and generate funds. Informational booths and Narcan training. Enjoy music, games, and other fun activities. Benefits Team Recovery/​FAAD and Friends of Lucas County Children Services. Questions email: aschroeder@hillpartnersinc.com.

● Way Public Library programs: 101 E. Indiana Ave.: Book-to-Action presents H. Luke Shaefer of the University of Michigan, 7 p.m. Tuesday, to speak about his recent co-authored book, $2.00 a Day: Living on Almost Nothing in America. Victorian Mourning Rituals presented by Becky White-Schooner Farms, 7 p.m. Wednesday. Reel Opinions The Vietnam War episode 1, 2 p.m. Thursday. Reel Talk Classic film series The Harvey Girls, 10 a.m. Thursday, with a discussion led by Evan Chase, an area film buff. Federal Aviation Administration presentation by Russell W. Mills, 7 p.m. Oct. 23, aviation safety, operating the national air traffic, and more. Topical Tuesdays with American Government presented by Jeffrey Broxmeyer, 7 p.m. Oct. 24, current state of American politics. Details: 419-874-3135.

● Halloween at the LiBOOry at Way Public Library, 101 E. Indiana Ave., 7-8:30 p.m. Friday. Fall family event with fun activities, games, creepy crafts, Scarysburg Haunted House, Friendly Ghost Photo Booth. Costumes encouraged and can be shown off in the Cool Cats Costume Parade. Free. Details: 419-874-3135, ext. 119.

● The Danberry Treasure Chest charity dinner at the Hilton Garden Inn, 6165 Levis Commons Blvd., doors open at 5 p.m., event starts at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26. Theme is “Tailgating,” so wear your favorite football team jersey and/​or colors. There will be an upscale tailgate menu, fun tailgate activities, prizes, and raffle (grand prize $2,500 cash). Event tickets: $75 and includes two drink tickets, dinner, and one entry to raffle. The Danberry Treasure Chest provides emergency funds through the ProMedica Toledo Children’s Hospital to local families with children battling chronic/​debilitating diseases. For sponsorships, donations of items for auction contact: Michelle Rumans, 419-467-5882 or turnthekey@danberry.com. Visit: danberrycharities.com.

Rossford

● Rossford Public Library program: 720 Dixie Hwy.: El Corazon de Mexico Ballet Folklorico free performance 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25, traditional dances/​costumes of Mexico, theme “Dia de los Muertos” (Day of the Dead). Register, 419-666-0924.

Sylvania United Church of Christ will host a free screening of the documentary "Before The Flood" Monday.

Sylvania

● Sylvania United Church of Christ film night, 7240 Erie St., 6:45 p.m. Monday. Screening of Leonardo DiCaprio’s documentary film “Before the Flood.” Free.

Toledo

● Toledo Polish Genealogical Society presentation at St. Michael’s School, 420 Sandusky St., 10 a.m. Saturday, topic is Pazdziernik (October) soup and stories. Public welcome.

● East Toledo Senior Center events: Navarre Park Shelterhouse, 1001 White St.: Local senior citizens’ walks at Waite High School (third floor), 3-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, through May. Dream Travelers, 10:45 a.m. Oct. 23, “destination” New York City, reservations by Friday. Register: 419-691-2254.

● Euchre Tournament at Polish Roman Catholic Union of America Toledo Club, 5255 N. Detroit Ave., 7 p.m. Friday. Entry fee: $6. Questions: 419-470- 8710.

● Walbridge Park Neighbors Block Watch meeting at the Walbridge Park Shelter House, 2761 Broadway St., 7-8 p.m. Tuesday. Guest speaker: Detective Peter Swartz will talk about trafficking in and around our neighborhoods.

● Reynolds Corners Community Fund-raiser sponsored by the Reynolds Corners Rotary Foundation at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 915 N. Reynolds Rd. (two blocks south of Dorr St.), 4-7 p.m. Tuesday. Spaghetti dinner, silent auction, and raffle. Donation: $7/​adult and $4/​children. Benefits for scholarships for Rogers High School graduates.

● Birmingham Branch Library programs: 203 Paine Ave.: Maker Madness (school aged children), 4 p.m. Tuesday, open lab with technologies in Ozobots, PVC Pipes with marbles, Squishy Circuits, intro to coding, and more. Human Trafficking 101 (adults) 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Lucas County Human Trafficking Coalition with an interactive program to address this widespread issue. Read for the Record, all day Thursday, read Quackers by Liz Wong and help set a world record. Spooktacular Spiders, 4 p.m. Friday, spooky, shivery, spider fun with games, crafts, and a snack. Details: 419-259-5210.

● Swan Creek Metropark programs: 4301 Airport Hwy.: New Moon Hike: Families 7-8 p.m. Thursday, in the park after dark, bring your own flashlight or headlamp and if you don't have one, we will provide one, free. Reservations: 419-407-9701.

● Wildwood Metropark program: 5100 W. Central Ave.: Story Time in the Manor House: Trees (ages 3-5) 10:30 a.m.-noon Wednesday, meet in the library for stories, crafts, and a short hike outside, fee $3. Register: 419-407-9701.

● Music in the Stranleigh Grand Manor, Wildwood Metropark, 5100 W. Central Ave., 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday, with concert by Dave Rybaczewski, followed by the popular salad buffet, fee $15. Reservations: 419-407-9790.

● Halloween at Hensville Mental Health Benefit, the Roost at Hensville at 5/​3 Field, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 28. Admission: $40/​person in advance and $50/​person at the door (includes dinner, live entertainment, and free parking). Entertainment will be by the Dave Carpenter Trio, Ramona Collins with Josh Silver, and Distant Cousinz Band. Silent auction and live auction with Karen Rose. Costumes encouraged but not required. To purchase admission contact Abbey Riley, heartandsoultoledo@gmail.com or 419-764-4387. Proceeds toward patient facility upgrades for the Wellness Management and Recovery and Education Programs at Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital and programs and services for the Thomas M. Wernert Center. For information about Heart and Soul: Caring for our community, heartandsoultoledo.com. Please support by attending the event, donating an auction item, and/​or be a sponsor.

● Tent City Festival of Compassion at the Civic Center Mall, N. Erie St., Friday through Sunday. Volunteer opportunities, donate food or sponsor a meal, clothing drive, prayer vigil, sponsor critical documents (birth certificates, ID’s), and more. For details: 1Matters.org.

● Dancing with the Catholic Club Stars Sock Hop at Holy Trinity Greek Banquet Hall, 740 Superior St., 6 p.m. Saturday. Appetizer/​dessert grazing. Dance competition and entertainment. Cost: $75, includes beer/​wine tickets. Attire country club casual. Valet/​lighted secure parking. For details: catholicclub.org.

● The Northwest Ohio Writer’s Forum meeting at the Reynolds Corner Branch Library, 4833 Dorr St., 10 a.m.- noon Saturday. Join us and get inspired to continue writing your story.

● Cabaret by the Sweet Adeline International/​Pride of Toledo Chorus and Quartets at the Conn-Weissenberger American Legion Hall Post 587, 2020 W. Alexis Rd., doors open at 5 p.m. Oct. 29. Goulash dinner, dessert, and show. Raffles and 50/​50. Cash bar. Tickets: $15. Contact: Theprideoftoledochorus@gmail.com.

Waterville

● Waterville Branch Library programs; 800 Michigan Ave.: Homeschooling Book Bunch (ages 8-12), 2-3 p.m. Wednesday. Rear Window (adults) 2-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, classic movie with refreshments. Read for the Record (children), 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Quackers by Liz Wong, help set a world record. Harry Potter House Cup Tournament (teens), 2-3 p.m. Saturday. Register at: 419-878-3055 or toledolibrary.org.

Wauseon

● Haunting History Walking Tours and Mystery Dinner at the Wauseon Depot and Fulton County Museum, 225 Depot St. and 229 Monroe St., tours every 15 minutes from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and Oct. 27 and 28 (reservations only). For age 13 and older. Tours: $10; $15/​members. Dinner: $15/​per person. Reservations/​details: 419-337-7922.

Whitehouse

● Fall Frenzy at the Quarry in the shelter house at Blue Creek Conservation Area, 7215 Providence St., 10 a.m.-3 p.m. with chili cook-off starting at 11 a.m. Saturday. Featuring canoeing, archery, bouldering, activities on soccer field for youth by Anthony Wayne Youth Foundation, carriage rides, and more. For details: 419-877-5383.

Woodville

● Woodville Public Library programs: 101 E. Main St.: Kidz Book Club, grades 1-4, 6:15 p.m. Monday, share a book you’ve recently read, crafts, snacks, and fun. Register: 419-849-2744.

Reunions

● Notre Dame Academy Class of 1967 50th Reunion, three events will be Alumnae Musical Sneak Peek, with a dessert reception at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, one free ticket for 1967 class only, information/​additional tickets at nda.org or Bonnie Miller, 419-277-5388; Claddaghs Restaurant at Franklin Park Mall, 6 p.m. Saturday, cost $14 a person; last event will be Mass, school tour, and brunch from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, cost $25 a person, contact Nicole Kunz, 419-725-1279 or see website listed with first event. The events on Thursday and Sunday will take place at Notre Dame Academy.

● St. Adalbert Class of 1964 Reunion at the Original Tony Packo’s Cafe, 1902 Front St., 6-10 p.m. Oct. 28. Information: 419-824-3403 or email egnerkalisz@outlook. com.

Support groups

● WISE Program (Free) to Help Seniors at First Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Broadway, Maumee, 1 p.m. Monday, a six-week program for seniors ages 55 and older. Program helps seniors celebrate this exciting stage of life and all the benefits that come with it. Participants will discuss the aging process, healthy lifestyle choices, and risk factors and behaviors to stay healthy. Reservations/​details: 419-893-0223.

● Basic Training for Caregivers at Monroe Center for Healthy Aging, 15275 S. Dixie Hwy., Monroe, 1-3 p.m. on Oct. 25 and Nov. 25. Free. Offered by the Monroe County Commission on aging. Information: 734-241-0404.

● GriefShare Support group at First Presbyterian Church of Maumee, 200 E. Broadway, Maumee, 6 p.m., a 13-week program Tuesdays. Class is free (small fee for workbook) and open to the public. Information: 419-893-0223 or www.griefshare.org.

● Heroin Hurts ... Hope Heals Support group for families of addicts at Park Place House, 7805 Angola Rd., Springfield Township, 7-8:15 p.m. first Monday of every month. Details: 419-250-3132.

● Prostate Cancer Support Group at Mercy St. Anne Hospital’s Cancer Center Library (Second Floor), 3404 W. Sylvania Ave., 6:30 p.m. fourth Monday of every month. Details: Roger, 419-346-2753 or Ernie 419-344-9830.

● TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) 1648 support group, 9:30-11 a.m. every Monday. Location, ​cost, and ​details, 419-242-6789.

● Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous at Epworth United Methodist Church’s Room 206, 4855 W. Central Ave., 7 p.m. Mondays. Contact Joyce, 419-699-1007 or visit foodaddicts.org.

● Family Cancer Support Group at Mercy Health St. Anne Hospital, Cancer Center Library, 3404 W. Sylvania Ave., 6:30 p.m. second Monday of every month. Information: 419-865-0659 or 419-754-1277.

● Nar-Anon 12-Step Program for families and friends of addicts at First Presbyterian Church of Maumee, 200 E. Broadway St., Maumee, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays, 419-290-3827; at Harvest Lane Alliance Church, 5132 Harvest Lane, 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 419-392-2420; and Unity of Toledo, 3535 Executive Pkwy.,10-11 a.m. Saturdays, 248-408-1853 or karenefreiberger@gmail.com.

● PAL (Parents of Addicted Loved Ones), a faith-based support group at Calvary Church, 1360 Conant St., Maumee, 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Participants must be 18 or older. Details: 419-893-2171 or see palgroup.org.

● Frogtown Low-Vision Support Group at Heatherdowns Branch Library, 3265 Glanzman Rd., 10 a.m.-noon first Wednesday of every month. Reservations: Paul or Jan Rachow, 419-867-8007/​frogtownvision.org.

● Family Caregiver Classes at Swanton Health Care and Retirement Center, 214 S. Munson Rd., Swanton. 5:30 p.m. every last Wednesday of each month. Receive a planning kit to help handle the responsibilities. The center will hold free memory screenings from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, reservation is required. Information: Chris Cremean, 419-825-1145 or email at ccremean@swantonhealthcare.com.

● Donna’s Village Grief Support Group at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 611 Woodville Rd., 6-7:30 p.m. first and third Wednesday of every month. Information: 419-460-3122 or donnasvillagetoledo@ gmail.com.

● Caregivers’ Support group offered by the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter at Parkcliffe Community, 4226 Parkcliffe Lane, 1 p.m. fourth Thursday of every month. Information: 419-381-9447.

● Family After Addiction or Death (F.A.A.D.)/​Team Recovery: Support Group at ProMedica Toledo Hospital Jobst Tower Auditorium, 2142 N. Cove Blvd., 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; and Epworth United Methodist, 4855 Central Ave., 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Information: 419-561-5433.

● S.A.F.E. (Supporting Addict Families Everywhere) at Rescue Crisis, 3350 Collingwood Blvd., 6-7:30 p.m. Sundays. Information: 419-304-7034.