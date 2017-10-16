Monday, Oct 16, 2017
Perry’s Victory and International Peace Memorial seeking public input

BLADE STAFF
Perry’s Victory and International Peace Memorial is preparing a plan to guide future management of the park, and is inviting the public to offer its thoughts.

The plan will address care for historic trees and shrubs, the addition or alteration of ramps, sidewalks, or stairs to improve access, among other issues. This plan should give park staff guidance for preserving the historic landscape going forward.

The open house is scheduled for Oct. 25, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the park’s Visitor Center. The National Park Service has draft options that will be available at the meeting. 

