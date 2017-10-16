Task force visits 180th Fighter Wing

SWANTON — While no federal proceedings are underway to study military facilities for consolidation or closings, Ohio bases’ importance to the state’s economy warrants reviewing them with eyes toward their futures, the head of a state task force said Monday after touring the Ohio Air National Guard base at Toledo Express Airport.

Ohio has been behind other major military-base states like Texas, Virginia, and Alabama when it comes to understanding its bases’ strengths and weaknesses and bolstering them to maintain their competitive standing, state Rep. Rick Perales (R., Beavercreek) said.

Along with air guard bases near Columbus and Mansfield, the 180th Fighter Wing was among the first of 20 military and National Aeronautic and Space Administration facilities the 12-member BRAC and Military Affairs Task Force plans to visit between now and late November, said Mr. Perales, the task force’s chairman.

“We know what the military means to our state,” he said. “We’re taking them [task force members] on the road to see these bases, see what they do, and see how they do it.”

“It is always better to be prepared, be proactive rather than reactive,” said Col. Scott Reed, the 180th’s vice wing commander.

BRAC, standing for Base Realignment and Closure, is currently “a dirty word in Congress” but budgetary pressure on the military is tightening, the colonel said.

The task force intends to prepare a report to Ohio Gov. John Kasich by March, Mr. Perales said.

Along with several other state legislators and representatives of academia and the private sector on the task force is Wendy Gramza, president of the Toledo Area Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s important for other people from around the state” to become familiar with all of Ohio’s facilities, not just the one closest to home, Ms. Gramza said.

“For me it’s been a pleasure, a point of pride, for people who aren’t Toledoans to see what we have here,” she said following the tour, which included a presentation from base commanders about the 180th’s operations and visits to its facilities.

The 180th is home to F16 fighter jets assigned to interdiction, close air support, and air defense for the air guard and Air Force. In 2008, it was assigned round the-clock, combat-ready Homeland Defense Air Sovereignty Alert operations as part of its mission.

Since then, its pilots have flown 380 hours in response to 135 real-world events in support of that mission, now known as Aerospace Control Alert, according to the 180th’s website.

Mr. Perales said the alert mission’s presence at the Toledo base was something he knew nothing about before the task force’s three-hour visit Monday.

He said he also learned the 180th faces a pilot shortage, which means the Ohio Air National Guard may need to boost its compensation, including benefits and educational opportunities, to improve retention and thus maintain readiness.