Neighbors: Plenty of warning to city before East Toledo church collapsed

There was plenty of warning — dozens of calls over the course of months — that an abandoned church in East Toledo would fall apart.

Ron Meadows, who lives across from the former Calvary Bible Pentecostal Holiness Church at 451 Fourth St., started calling the city of Toledo months ago asking that the building be secured or razed.

The sidewalk was closed about a week earlier because of falling debris, but it was not until the church partially collapsed Monday that the city really took notice, Mr. Meadows said.

“We called probably a good dozen times, if not more, and we have complained mostly about falling bricks, lots of the roofing material blowing off, and we were mainly afraid that the walls were going to fall down and hurt somebody or kill somebody,” he said.

“We actually had to beg the city to come out and just put barricades around the church when bricks started falling,” Mr. Meadows said.

City crews had previously boarded up the building and had been cutting the grass for months.

The Hicks-Hudson administration Tuesday hired D & R Demolition & Removal of Archbold, Ohio, to raze the building.

“The price is not determined at this time,” said Paul Rasmusson, Toledo public service director. “We need it down for safety purposes, and the city will handle some items and the contractor will handle some tasks simply due to the size of the building and abilities that we don’t have in the course of tearing down a house. It will be down by this evening and the site will be secure.”

City Spokesman Carrie Hartman also said the demolition cost was not available Tuesday.

“We have not been able to locate an owner,” Ms. Hartman. “There have been 10 called to [the city’s] Engage Toledo since July, 2015. The structure concern calls started in March, 2017. All nuisance complaints we sent in the mail have been returned.”

Toledo Fire Battalion Chief Brian Byrd said someone called at 6:14 p.m. Monday to report the partial collapse.

He said it was already a “code red building,” meaning it was already determined to be structurally unsound.

Debbie Meadows, Mr. Meadows' daughter, said the collapse “sounded like a big freight train” and “smoke was all over the whole street, like a thick smog.”

The church has been abandoned for at least a year but was falling into disrepair before that, said Danny Chapman, who lives nearby.

Lucas County records list the owner as Calvary Bible Assembly.

Property taxes for the church were last paid in about 2014. It has a $1,353.87 unpaid tax bill, records show.

