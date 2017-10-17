Summit encourages women, girls to 'Be The Force'

Girls will take center stage, literally and figuratively, at a leadership summit at the Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle Theatre on Sunday.

Be The Force will highlight the stories, insights, and creative talents of numerous local girls and women as a means of imparting a broader message of empowerment and self-love to young audience members. Kristi Hoffman, who is organizing the event as chief executive officer of Total Package Global, said she hopes to leave girls with a “toolbox” of skills that will help them navigate the inevitable challenges of adolescence and beyond.

“As a woman, I feel very strongly that women have to help women,” Ms. Hoffman said. “And women need to help girls along. We have to do our part to make a difference in their lives.”

Be The Force will run 1 to 4 p.m. at the Peristyle Theatre, 2445 Monroe St. It is geared toward girls 11 to 17 years old, as well as the women and mentors in their lives. Tickets are available for $15 at totalpackagegirl.com/betheforce2017.

This year marks the second for the leadership summit, which will again mix testimonial-style presentations with music and dance performances throughout the afternoon. Among this year’s lineup of more than a dozen presenters are notable women such as Paula Hicks-Hudson, mayor of Toledo; Tricia Cullop, women’s basketball coach at the University of Toledo; Meaghan Mick, an on-air personality for 92.5 KISS-FM; and Anna Toney, executive director for Leadership Toledo.

Ms. Toney will present with Madison McQueen, a youth board member at Leadership Toledo and, as a junior at Toledo School for the Arts, one of several teenage presenters.

“We’re going to talk about what leadership means to Madison and leadership challenges she has faced as a youth in the community and how to overcome them,” Ms. Toney said.

Be The Force reflects the message that Ms. Hoffman embodied in a book, Total Package Girl: Discover the Ultimate You For Life, that she published as a guide for adolescent girls in 2015. The book and related brand fall under the broader umbrella of Total Package Global, Ms. Hoffman’s personal and professional development corporation, and encourage girls to see themselves in terms of the “total package.” That’s their bodies, brains, and spirits.

The book draws on numerous interviews with girls, many of whom Ms. Hoffman, who also hosts and produces Business 360° on WGTE-TV, has interacted with in her more than 20 years as a volunteer with Girl Scouts of America.

Ms. Hoffman said that some of the challenges that girls are facing today are the same ones they have faced for years, including the sort of bullying that Ms. Hoffman recalled witnessing herself as a teenager. Others are unique to Generation Z.

Take social media, for example, and the sort of cyberbullying or body image issues that, in some cases, come tied to platforms like Facebook or Instagram.

“While social media has truly enhanced communication among teens in a positive way, it certainly can have that double-edged sword,” Ms. Hoffman said. “We as parents and mentors, moms, dads, grandparents — we can truly impact the lives of girls, and boys, in a positive way, by giving them guidelines and helping them to understand how to respond to some of the negative things that may be occurring.”

While some of the speakers are expected to tackle heavy topics, Ms. Hoffman said a light-hearted atmosphere will offer a balance. Glass City Steel, a steel drum band through Toledo School of the Arts, will lend a festive atmosphere.

Ms. Hoffman said she’s looking forward to this year’s lineup of speakers.

“I think every speaker here has her own path, tied to leadership and self-love and empowerment,” she said. “I think that hearing each of their stories is really exciting.”

