Mayor Hicks-Hudson says roads getting fixed

Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson stumped for votes Wednesday morning on a North Toledo street with city crews working nearby on resurfacing a badly-damaged road.

The endorsed Democrat — who is competing for her job next month against unendorsed Democrat Wade Kapszukiewicz, the Lucas County treasurer — said her administration has a proven track record of repaving residential roads this year.

“My opponent’s plan is to consolidate some areas with the county and then beg Washington and Columbus for the rest,” Mayor Hicks-Hudson said. “That’s not going to get the job done.”

Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson at Clay and Booth avenues in North Toledo.

The mayor said her administration “eliminated more than 100 positions” to save money.

“We’ve surfaced 16.1 lane miles of residential roads this year and the year is not completed. This year’s program in total includes 33.33 lane miles,” she said. “We’ve also surfaced 25.56 lane miles on major roadways, with 45.57 planned for the entire program when it is finished.”

Mayor Hicks-Hudson was also on the attack Wednesday.

“You can choose the mayor who has a proven track record of delivering residential road repairs [or] one who offers insufficient promises that won’t get the job done,” she said.

The Hicks-Hudson administration early this year said it would spend $9 million in 2017 to repave residential roads - up from nothing the previous year if the city’s "mill-and-fill" operation is discounted.

Ms. Hicks-Hudson announced extra funding for residential repaving in May, after the city found that it had money left from 2016 workers compensation and health-care costs - thereby leaving millions more to spend this year. The mayor said the city saved $2.3 million from adjustment in workers compensation because of reductions in claims. Records obtained by The Blade after the mayor's May 31 announcement showed the city actually saved $3.83 million in general fund money - not $2.3 million - from the lower workers compensation claims costs.

The workers compensation savings are largely because of the outsourcing of trash collection that was done by former Mayor Mike Bell during his administration.

Mr. Kapszukiewicz plans to consolidate city and county departments cut costs and divert the savings to pave more roads.

“If the mayor really believes the city of Toledo is doing a good job resurfacing roads then that just shows how out-of-touch she is with the citizens,” he said. “Toledoans don’t believe they are getting their bang for their buck in road repair and pothole work.”

