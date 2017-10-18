Toledo man convicted of rape sentenced to life in prison

A Toledo man convicted of raping a 9-year-old girl was sentenced Wednesday to the maximum term of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Jesse Glaze, 39, of the 900 block of Lagrange Street was found guilty Tuesday of rape after a jury in Lucas County Common Pleas Court deliberated for an hour and a half.

Judge Gene Zmuda classified Glaze as a sex offender who must register his address with the county sheriff every 90 days for the rest of his life, although that registration will not occur with the life prison sentence.

Judge Zmuda said “it makes no sense” that an adult would commit such an offense against a child.

Glaze, who has a prior conviction for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, raped the young girl July 1 in Toledo. Jennifer Reed, an assistant county prosecutor, asked the court to impose the maximum term.

“This is a man who cannot be trusted in our society. He is not safe,” Ms. Reed said. “He is not safe in society, and he is not safe around our children.”

Defense attorney Jack Viren said Glaze intends to appeal.

Contact Jennifer Feehan at jfeehan@theblade.com or 419-213-2134.