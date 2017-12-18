Maumee council taps Noonan to fill vacancy

Maumee City Council appointed Scott Noonan to fill a vacant council seat Monday night following a fair amount of community consternation about the opening.

Scott Noonan was appointed to Maumee City Council Monday.

Mr. Noonan received four votes and William Laranga received two in the final round of voting. Lou Thomson and Gabriel Barrow were also nominated.

“Words can’t describe how excited I am,” Mr. Noonan said. “This is a wonderful opportunity and I thank the councilmen who voted for me. I couldn't be more excited to get in there and work with everyone.”

Mr. Noonan said he’s looking forward to entering the regional water discussion, among other key issues.

Mr. Noonan, 30, ran for one of four council seats open during the Nov. 7 election, but the 1,872 votes he received placed him 153 short of a seat, behind Tracey Elmore.

The vacancy was created when Dan Hazard resigned from council Dec. 4 after having defeated Judge Gary Byers for Maumee Municipal Court judge and begun his transition into that office.

Mr. Laranga served as Mr. Hazard’s campaign manager, and had the support of council president Brent Buehrer and Mrs. Elmore.

Mr. Noonan approached council earlier this month and expressed interest in the appointment. He told The Blade he deserved the seat based on his result at the polls last month.

The Lucas County Young Democrats endorsed Mr. Noonan, and president Adam Maguire implored council to put politics aside and "do what's right," challenging anyone to "find a person of higher character or integrity."

A Change.org petition in support of Mr. Noonan gathered 399 signatures.

Mr. Buehrer previously said he would not consider Mr. Noonan's votes from the election when making his decision, noting that Maumee’s charter does not require appointment of the next-highest vote-getters when vacancies arise.

“I wish Mr. Noonan congratulations, and I look forward to working with you,” Mr. Buehrer said Monday.

Mr. Noonan is the AFL-CIO labor engagement liaison for the United Way of Northwest Ohio. He serves on numerous boards and commissions, including the Toledo Board of Community Relations and Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities. He is also treasurer of the Toledo Police Athletic League.

