Former Fifth Third Bank employee nets federal prison time for embezzlement

A former assistant manager for Fifth Third Bank was sentenced Tuesday to 15 months in a federal prison for stealing more than $42,000 from the bank.

Martina Monaco, 29, of Toledo pleaded guilty July 27 to theft/embezzlement by a bank employee. In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Court Judge Jeffrey Helmick ordered her to pay $42,393 in restitution to Fifth Third.

“You were in a position of trust and you can't abuse the bank's privilege and trust and access to other people's money,” the judge said.

Between Dec. 22, 2015 and Oct. 5, 2016, Monaco withdrew funds out of a customer's accounts, used the money to buy investment certificates of deposit, cashed them, and kept the proceeds. She also processed debits to the same customer's accounts for checks made out to Monaco's landlord.

Tracey Ballard Tangeman, an assistant U.S. Attorney, said the customer Monaco stole from was a friend of the defendant’s. The fraud she perpetrated was made worse, Ms. Tangeman said, when Monaco submitted a phony letter to the court that was purported to be from her current employer saying he was aware of her court case and that she would have a job even after sentencing.

Donna Grill, a public defender who represented Monaco, said her client was embarrassed about what she'd done, scared, and “made terrible decisions out of absolute fear for taking care of her family.”

For her part, Monaco tearfully told the court she “did something horribly wrong,” that what she did was “extremely embarrassing and extremely gut-wrenching, and horrible and I think about it everyday.”

Judge Helmick told Monaco she was not to take any jobs or volunteer positions that involve handling money without the consent of her probation officer and said she was not to open any new credit lines or amass any credit charges. He allowed her to delay serving her prison sentence until May 15.

