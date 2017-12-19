Longtime Toledo leader dies at 75

J. Michael Porter, former Toledo City Manager, on September 20, 1987 THE BLADE

J. Michael Porter, who served Toledo and the greater area in multiple civic leadership roles over the course of decades, died Sunday in his home in Bluffton, S.C. He was 75.

He died from cancer under hospice care, his wife, Kay Porter, said.

The couple had lived in South Carolina since retiring there in 2001. Prior to that, Mr. Porter had worked in multiple high-profile roles in Toledo, including city manager from 1979 through 1981. After that, he worked as President of the Greater Toledo Chamber of Commerce from 1981 through 1991, when he became the Medical College of Ohio’s associate vice president for governmental affairs. He held that position until his 2001 retirement.

Mr. Porter graduated from Michigan State University in 1965 with a degree in landscape architecture. That same year, he began working in the city of Toledo’s parks department, and married Mrs. Porter on July 2, 1965. He served two years in the United States Army, including one in Vietnam.

In retirement, he played golf and worked in set design and construction for local community theater groups.

“He wasn’t one for sitting around,” Mrs. Porter said. “He was always very giving of his time and talents.”

