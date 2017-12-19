Monroe County extends hepatitis A vaccine clinic

MONROE — As the hepatitis A outbreak in southeast Michigan continues to spread, Monroe County health officials have extended a walk-in vaccine clinic for people who consumed products from a Tim Hortons where an employee tested positive for the disease.

The Monroe County Heath Department last week announced the new case from an employee at the Tim Hortons restaurant at 404 S. Monroe St., bringing the number in the county to 10, with one more under investigation.

People who consumed food or drinks from the Monroe restaurant from Nov. 21 to Dec. 8 are encouraged to get the hepatitis A vaccine, said Bridget Huss, nursing director for the health department. The walk-in clinic is also open to food handlers and first responders.

The clinic is open 2-4:30 p.m. Wednesday and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the department, 2353 S. Custer Rd. The department has administered nearly 1,900 vaccines so far, Ms. Huss said.

Hepatitis A is a liver disease caused by the hepatitis A virus. It can spread through feces of people with the virus, through contaminated food and water, or through sexual contact.

Symptoms include fatigue, poor appetite, stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, dark urine, and jaundice, according to the county health department, and typically appear two to six weeks after exposure.

Ms. Huss advised “good hand washing before preparing and serving food. If you're having any symptoms, questions, or concerns, seek information from your primary care physician.”

Since the outbreak began in August, 2016, 610 cases and 20 deaths have been reported across Michigan. About 48 percent of cases are associated with people with documented drug use, according to an analysis by the state health department. The youngest person is less than 1 year old and the oldest is 90.

The first case in Monroe County was diagnosed in November, Ms. Huss said.

Officials have not identified a source of food, beverages, or illicit drugs as a potential source of infection, according to Michigan Department of Health & Human Services’ website.

The Monroe County Health Department set up a hotline at 734-240-7878 for information about the outbreak.

Pregnant women and children under 1 cannot get the vaccine, which comes in two doses six months apart. Immunity from the vaccine takes about two weeks. Those who have not consumed food from the Tim Hortons or are not food handlers or first responders but want the vaccine can call 734-240-7800 to make an appointment with the health department.

No cases related to this outbreak have been diagnosed in Lucas County, said Toledo-Lucas County Health Department spokesman Shannon Lands.

Hepatitis A rates have declined by more than 95 percent since 1995 when the vaccine became available, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

