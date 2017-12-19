Vacant building in North Toledo awarded state tax credits

The former Continental Baking Co. building in the Historic Vistula Neighborhood. The Blade/Jetta Fraser

Enlarge | Buy This Image

Plans to renovate a vacant building in the Historic Vistula District neighborhood into loft apartments and commercial space received approval Tuesday for nearly $1.1 million in state historic tax credits.

Kevin and Ambrea Mikolajczyk, owners of ARK Restoration & Construction, were awarded tax credits for a nearly $5.7 million renovation of the former Continental Baking Co. building on North Summit Street.

Plans call for restoring the 82,000-square-foot building once used as a bakery to make Wonder Bread and Hostess Cakes into 24 market-rate loft apartments and commercial office development.

The project is among nearly $28.4 million in historic tax credits announced by the Ohio Development Services Agency for 22 historic buildings. The projects are expected to leverage $165.4 million in private investment in 11 communities.

"Preserving historic buildings saves the unique history of our neighborhoods and downtowns. It also adds to the quality of life the community offers residents and visitors," said David Goodman, director of the agency.

In Findlay, the Hyatt Block, a three-story building in the city's Downtown Historic District, was awarded a tax credit of $232,000 for an estimated $1.2 million renovation project. Plans call for developing the building to house an arts organization offering therapeutic and educational opportunities and for offices on the second and third floors.

Contact Mark Reiter at markreiter@theblade.com or 419-724-6199.