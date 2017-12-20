Mild weather boosts attendance at Toledo Zoo holiday light show

A relatively warm December has area residents flocking to the Toledo Zoo for the annual Lights Before Christmas display.

Through Tuesday, the zoo tallied 126,292 visitors to the light show, compared to 99,330 by the same time last year.

“We’re doing well,” Shayla Bell Moriarty, zoo spokesman, said. “It’s all weather dependent, and the forecast looks good for the remainder of the week.”

The annual holiday display is in the final stretch of its 32nd year. The record for highest attendance was in 2015 with 223,806 visitors.

“That was the year the aquarium reopened,” Mrs. Moriarty said. “And there was an extremely warm day that we had 18,000 or 19,000 that came out in one night.”

The likelihood of breaking the 2015 record this year is still unknown.

“We’ll have to see how it all shakes out,” Mrs. Moriarty said. “When you have a new exhibit like the aquarium and a bunch of warm nights, those are usually outliers.”

Setting aside new exhibits and unusually warm evenings, attendance has remained steady or grown on typical winter nights throughout the years, she said.

The zoo monitors weather forecasts and adjusts staffing as needed to help handle traffic on busy evenings. Parking attendants, zoo security, and sometimes Toledo police assist with traffic control.

“This year, we really haven’t heard a whole lot of complaints like we usually have,” Mrs. Moriarty said. “We’ve had a really nice flow of traffic.”

Lights Before Christmas was recently voted the top zoo lights display for the second year in a row in USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice contest. Guests can visit the Toledo Zoo lights, presented by KeyBank, from 3-8 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 3-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through New Year's Eve. The zoo is closed Christmas Day.

Zoo members receive free and unlimited access Monday through Thursday, plus one free weekend visit. Nonmembers can save $1 a ticket by ordering online at toledozoo.org/lights.

