Park director awarded $15,000 bonus

THE BLADE/DAVE ZAPOTOSKY
Enlarge | Buy This Image
Metroparks Toledo commissioners on Wednesday approved giving the maximum bonus of $15,000 to Director Dave Zenk after reviewing his job performance during the last year.
The Metroparks' contract with Mr. Zenk allows for the park commissioners to reward him with a merit-based performance bonus of up to $15,000 in each year of his four-year contract. The bonus is in addition to his $140,000 annual salary.
Mr. Zenk replaced Steve Madewell in December, 2016, to run the county-wide system. A 15-year employee of the Metroparks, he had been the deputy director under Mr. Madewell.
Metroparks spokesman Scott Carpenter said the commissioners did not prepare a written review of Mr. Zenk's job performance.
Among the accomplishments in 2017 for the park district was the overwhelming passage of a 10-year, 1.4-mill levy. The levy, which generates about $9.8 million annually to provide for nearly half of the Metroparks's operating budget, received more than 75 percent voter approval.
Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.