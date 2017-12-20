Park director awarded $15,000 bonus

Metroparks Toledo commissioners on Wednesday approved giving the maximum bonus of $15,000 to Director Dave Zenk after reviewing his job performance during the last year.

The Metroparks' contract with Mr. Zenk allows for the park commissioners to reward him with a merit-based performance bonus of up to $15,000 in each year of his four-year contract. The bonus is in addition to his $140,000 annual salary.

Mr. Zenk replaced Steve Madewell in December, 2016, to run the county-wide system. A 15-year employee of the Metroparks, he had been the deputy director under Mr. Madewell.

Metroparks spokesman Scott Carpenter said the commissioners did not prepare a written review of Mr. Zenk's job performance.

Among the accomplishments in 2017 for the park district was the overwhelming passage of a 10-year, 1.4-mill levy. The levy, which generates about $9.8 million annually to provide for nearly half of the Metroparks's operating budget, received more than 75 percent voter approval.