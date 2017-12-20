Wednesday, Dec 20, 2017
Springfield Families served at Providence Lutheran Church

By ZACK LEMON  | BLADE STAFF WRITER
    Laurie Geer, right, checks-in Laura Lay, left, while Lay drives through to pick-up her gifts and food at the Providence Lutheran Church on Tuesday. The church is assisting 175 local families, which include 250 children, with Christmas gifts and meals.

    THE BLADE/AMY E. VOIGT
    Lisa Owens left, and Pastor Josh Plaisance, right, organize gifts to give to a family at the Providence Lutheran Church on Tuesday. The church is assisting 175 local families, which include 250 children, with Christmas gifts and meals.

    THE BLADE/AMY E. VOIGT
    Lisa Owens left, and Karen Bell, right, organize gifts to give to a family at the Providence Lutheran Church on Tuesday. The church is assisting 175 local families, which include 250 children, with Christmas gifts and meals.

    THE BLADE/AMY E. VOIGT
A line of cars snaked around the Providence Lutheran Church in Holland, with volunteers providing food parcels, Christmas hams, and wrapped gifts for area families in need. 

Local churches, businesses, and community groups banded together for their annual food and gift giveaway Tuesday and welcomed about 175 families from Springfield Local Schools to the church parking lot.

“The community had adopted our families since before I started with the district in 1999,” district spokesman Kristina White said.

Josh Plaisance, the lead pastor at The Dwelling Place, was scrambling around Providence Tuesday to get the final touches done before the families arrived. 

“Those counselors work with those families throughout the year for other needs, so they go through and set so many families per school. We send out letters to those families and they respond with their needs,” he said. 

The schools begin identifying candidates for the distribution in October, Mrs. White said, with emphasis placed on providing services for the neediest families.

“The idea was to help the greatest in need, not creating a cycle,” Mrs. White said. Families are also cross-referenced against other charitable distributors like The Salvation Army.

“This is a true list for our community,” Pastor Plaisance said. “They’re not being served in other areas so we’re maximizing the opportunity.”

This is the second year Laura Lay came to the church around Christmastime. She said her children were primarily interested in getting new clothes. 

”It’s a good service,” she said. “They’re always really nice. I’ve never had any issues with them.”

Each family identified by the school sends in their Christmas list for the church to follow.

“The kids put a list of needs and wants and then we provide. No video games or things like that,” Pastor Plaisance said. “There’s a lot of art supplies, board games, clothing and items from there.” 

A good number of the gifts this year came from United Parcel Service employees and managers, many of whom pitched in to meet the needs..

“UPS has been doing this for two years,” Lisa Owens, UPS Training Manager said. “Last year we did 60 children, this year we did 140 children.”

In all, more than 275 students were served, Mrs. White said.

Contact Zack Lemon at zlemon@theblade.com419-724-6282 or on Twitter @zack_lemon.

