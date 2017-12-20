State pet store law struck down by Lucas County court

A protest against puppy mills in Toledo in 2015. The Blade

A Lucas County Common Pleas judge has upheld the city of Toledo’s ordinance banning the sale of pet dogs through so-called puppy mills.

Judge Ian English’s decision ruled that that the state legislature violated a Constitutional provision against passing bills with more than one subject.

The Ohio General Assembly in December, 2016, approved a bill restricting cities’ ability to regulate sales of pet dogs.

The same bill prohibited local governments from using their home-rule authority to raise the minimum wage above statewide levels, enact zoning restrictions on the construction of wireless micro-facilities in public rights of way, and govern the employee schedules and benefits of private businesses.

Judge English is the fourth county common pleas judge in Ohio to rule that the law violated the state Constitution’s “one-subject rule,” along with courts in Cuyahoga, Hamilton, and Franklin counties. The common pleas court in Summit County upheld the state law.

Thomas Puffenberger, the city attorney who argued the case, said the city was prepared to argue the issue of home rule, but the case never proceeded that far. He said the state has appealed two of the county decisions and he expects an appeal of the Lucas County ruling.

“They tried to preempt a lot of our local ordinances, including Toledo’s ordinance on the sale of dogs, that pet stores had to purchase dogs through animal shelters or rescues. State law said you could buy them through qualified breeders which could include puppy mills,” Mr. Puffenberger said.

“The court said that the state law is invalid and we could go back to enforcing our local rule,” he said. “It protects our home rule but it was decided on other issues.”

As passed by the Senate, the bill was designed to establish new statewide rules for dog breeders, undoing in the process ordinances enacted in Toledo and the Columbus suburb of Grove City that required local retail pet stores to obtain the puppies they sell from animal shelters, rescues, and humane societies.

The bill was sought by the Chillicothe, Ohio-based, global retailer Petland, which has a store in Grove City, and was supported by the Happy Puppy in Toledo’s Franklin Park Mall.

The idea behind the ordinances was to reduce demand for dogs purchased from disreputable breeding operations commonly referred to as puppy mills.

As the 2015-16 legislative session was drawing to a close, a House committee drew in a number of other provisions designed to limit local government regulatory authority. They were prohibited from raising the local minimum wage beyond the statewide rate, placing restrictions on private businesses when it comes to decisions pertaining to employee scheduling and benefits, and placing restrictions on the placement of microwireless facilities.

The bill was also amended to include new penalties for bestiality and cock-fighting that did not fly up against local home rule.

Often referred to as turning a single bill into a “Christmas tree,” the procedure loads up ornaments from a variety of separate pieces of legislation as a matter of convenience of getting measures to the governor’s desk as soon as possible.

Gov. John Kasich signed the bill into law on Dec. 19. 2016, and it took effect on March 21, 2017.

The so-called “single subject rule” of the Ohio Constitution is designed to prevent lawmakers from cramming too many unrelated matters into a bill. But lawmakers have also argued before courts with some success that including multiple issues in a single bill is permissible if there is some kernel of relationship between the matters.

Blade Columbus Bureau Chief Jim Provance contributed to this report.

