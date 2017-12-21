Thursday, Dec 21, 2017
Local animal shelters shatter adoption records

Two local animal shelters have shattered their annual adoption records with more than a week left in 2017.

The Lucas County Canine Care & Control adopted out its 1,000th dog Tuesday evening. The previous record, set in 2016, was 899. The county shelter has consistently increased adoptions each year since 2008 when just 232 dogs were adopted from the facility.

The Toledo Area Humane Society has increased adoptions each year: The last record was almost 3,700 in 2016.

