Children learn about North Star at Toledo's Ritter Planetarium

It’s still unknown what makes Santa Claus’ reindeer fly or why Rudolph’s nose glows, but what’s now known is how Santa finds his way while flying around the world in one night.

It turns out, he just follows the stars.

Olivia Sharpe, 3, of Hamler, sits on her mother Kellie Sharpe's lap during the Santa's Secret Star program at the University of Toledo's Ritter Planetarium. THE BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH

Enlarge | Buy This Image

Santa’s Secret Star, a children’s program that teaches about the constellations and how Santa uses the North Star during his travels, was held Saturday at The University of Toledo’s Ritter Planetarium.

By following the star, it helps Santa home to the North Pole, the movie showed the children.

During a movie presentation, children and their parents leaned back in theater-style seating while their eyes gazed to the top of the planetarium’s dome. The dark room was filled with light as the projector displayed the movie across the ceiling.

"We're in space," one child gasped as the movie traveled through the stars.

By learning the constellations, the children can better find the North Star, said Saturday’s presenter John Winckowski. Locating the North Star can also benefit campers or hikers, he said.

Nic Baron of Northwood watches Santa's Secret Star with his Cub Scout Troop Saturday at the University of Toledo Ritter Planetarium. THE BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH

Enlarge | Buy This Image

Mr. Winckowski also discussed light pollution, which is prevalent in larger cities, where there is a concentration of street lights and cars, he said.

A cub scout group attended Saturday as an activity to gain a patch, said Brittanee Koontz.

Mrs. Koontz and her husband, Ken, brought their two sons, Jacob, 6, and Braydon, 2.

It was a fun activity for the family, and Mrs. Koontz said she even learned something before Santa’s arrival.

The presentation also showed the children and their families pictures of stars from the planetarium. The natural night sky was shown on another screen.

Meanwhile, those interested in tracking Santa’s progress on Christmas Eve as he travels the world can turn to The North American Aerospace Defense Command’s website at www.noradsanta.org.

Contact Allison Reamer at areamer@theblade.com, 419-724-6506 or on Twitter @AllisonRBlade.