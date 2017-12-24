Finding Nellie: A Blade illustration

BLADE PHOTO ILLUSTRATION Enlarge

As Toledoans close out 2017, they look forward to a new year with hope — hope because of a growing local economy, a new Jeep Wrangler we can all be proud of, a new mayor with ideas for a better future, and a downtown that is home to thousands of new residents.

At the heart of that downtown revitalization is ProMedica's new headquarters next to Promenade Park along the Maumee River. The park's redevelopment, which we can thank ProMedica's CEO Randy Oostra for, is our setting for this year's Finding Nellie, a whimsical scene where you'll find many of the area's movers and shakers, past and present. While you're looking for your favorite notable, don't forget to seek out Nellie, The Blade's favorite basset hound with a real nose for news. A hint: you'll find her next to her human companions — Blade Publisher and Editor-in-Chief John Robinson Block and daughter Caroline.

Click here to view a PDF of the illustration

See if you can find Nellie, as well as others well-known by Toledoans:

■ Dan Anderson

■ Dick and Fran Anderson

■ Mike Anderson

■ Marianne Ballas, Ballas Buick owner

■ Bruce Baumhower, UAW leader

■ Bob Baxter, CEO of Mercy Health Toledo

■ Allan Block, chairman of Block Communications Inc., with his wife, Susan, and poodle Charlot

■ John Robinson Block, publisher and editor-in-chief of The Blade, with daughter Caroline and feline friends Jackie and Lucy

■ John Robinson Block's dog, Nellie

■ Walt Churchill, owner of Walt Churchill's Market

■ Lee Conklin and Diane Larson, WTVG-TV, Channel 13 anchors

■ Bishop Robert Culp of the First Church of God

■ General George Custer

■ Paul Devers, Devers Auto Group

■ Greg Dunn of Dunn Chevrolet Buick

■ Romules Durant, superintendent of Toledo Public Schools

■ Robert Easter, Jr., IBF lightweight champion

■ Emerson the tortoise

■ Richie Esser, CEO and chairman of Treu House of Munch

■ Carty Finkbeiner, former Toledo mayor, and dog Scout

■ Kurt Franck, Blade Executive Vice President, Interim General Manager, and Executive Editor

■ Sharon Gaber, University of Toledo president

■ Richard Hylant, president of field operations and innovations of Hylant insurance company

■ Golden Rule Jones

■ Jerry Jones, CEO of Woodlands Consulting Group

■ Phil Kajca, owner of J. Foster Jewelers

■ Wade Kapszukiewicz, Mayor-Elect

■ U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur

■ Doug Kearns, vice president, Yark Automotive

■ Brian Kennedy, director of the Toledo Museum of Art

■ George Kral, Toledo police chief

■ U.S. Rep. Bob Latta

■ Ralph Mahalak, Jr., the Monroe car king

■ Gus Mancy, co-owner of Mancy's Restaurant Group

■ Mary Ellen Mazey, outgoing Bowling Green State University president

■ Doug Mientkiewicz, Mud Hens manager

■ Muddy (you know who he is)

■ Joe Napoli, CEO of the Toledo Mud Hens and Walleye

■ Randy Oostra, CEO of ProMedica Health System

■ John Oswald, co-owner of the Appliance Center

■ Tony Packo, Jr.

■ Commodore Perry

■ Rumor, the award-winning German Shepherd

■ Luis Santiago, Toledo fire chief

■ Sharon Speyer, regional president of Huntington National Bank Northwest Ohio, and husband Dean Monske, head of The Regional Growth Partnership

■ Steve Taylor and Steve Taylor, Jr., of Taylor Automotive Group

■ Mike Thaman, president and CEO of Owens Corning (spot the Pink Panther)

■ Bishop Daniel Thomas of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Toledo

■ Alain Trudel, Toledo Symphony Music Director

■ Baldemar Velasquez, Farm Labor Organizing Committee

■ Dan Watson, Walleye coach

■ Mad Anthony Wayne

■ Dave White, Dave White Chevrolet

■ Bill Yark, marketing manager, Yark Automotive Group

■ John Yark, president of Yark Automotive Group, and DJ Yark, general manager of Yark Automotive Group

■ Joseph H. Zerby IV, former president and general manager of The Blade