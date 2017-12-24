Sunday, Dec 24, 2017
Search on for missing South Toledo man

Toledo police are looking for a 67-year-old man who suffers from dementia and who was last seen Sunday morning in South Toledo.

Jeffrey Millns was at 4217 Parkcliff Lane, in South Toledo, a senior citizen care center off Airport Highway.

Police said they had crews out searching for Mr. Millns, who previously lived in Waterville.

He is described as a white male, six feet tall and weighing 210 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police have asked for anyone who sees Mr. Millns to dial 9-1-1.

