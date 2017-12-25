Holiday Closings: 12/25

Toledo, county, state, and federal government offices will be closed Monday in observance of the Christmas holiday.

Oregon offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday, but Oregon courts will be closed Monday only. Sylvania and Perrysburg municipal offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday; Perrysburg courts will be closed Monday only, and Maumee offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles deputy registrar sites across the state will be closed Monday, as will Social Security offices.

A list of select businesses and services follows:

Bus service

Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority buses will operate on a holiday schedule.

Schools

Most schools are closed. The University of Toledo will be closed through Jan. 1, as will Owens Community College’s Perrysburg Township and Findlay-area campuses and the Learning Center in downtown Toledo.

Public utilities

The Toledo Department of Public Utilities will be closed, as will Toledo Edison and its parent company, FirstEnergy. Columbia Gas will be closed as well. Emergency service will be available.

Libraries

The Main Library downtown and all branches of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library will be closed.

Trash pickup

All Republic Services collection will be on a one- day delay schedule for residents in Toledo; service in other communities varies.

Mail service

Post offices will be closed; mail will not be delivered.

Parking

Meter parking in downtown Toledo will be free.