Lenawee County highway project awarded grant

TECUMSEH, Mich. — A Lenawee County project to resurface a road linking Tecumseh and Clinton has received a state economic-development grant to pay almost half the cost.
The Transportation Economic Development Fund grant of $375,000 was announced Wednesday by the Michigan Department of Transportation.
The grant will cover about 47 percent of the $798,000 estimated cost for the Lenawee County Road Commission to resurface 2.5 miles of Tecumseh Clinton Highway.
The road is an all-season link between M-50 and U.S. 12 and “an important north-south commercial corridor between the two communities,” MDOT said in a statement.
The grant is one of nine, totaling about $3.1 million, that MDOT has announced for projects throughout the state, chosen from among 34 applications.
