Monday, Dec 25, 2017
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Local

Lenawee County highway project awarded grant

BLADE STAFF
Published on

TECUMSEH, Mich. — A Lenawee County project to resurface a road linking Tecumseh and Clinton has received a state economic-development grant to pay almost half the cost.

The Transportation Economic Development Fund grant of $375,000 was announced Wednesday by the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The grant will cover about 47 percent of the $798,000 estimated cost for the Lenawee County Road Commission to resurface 2.5 miles of Tecumseh Clinton Highway.

The road is an all-season link between M-50 and U.S. 12 and “an important north-south commercial corridor between the two communities,” MDOT said in a statement.

The grant is one of nine, totaling about $3.1 million, that MDOT has announced for projects throughout the state, chosen from among 34 applications.

Related Items ,
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2015 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…