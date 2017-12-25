Our Towns Calendar: 12/25

Fremont's Birchard Public Library hosts an event on American film history Thursday and a Harry Potter day for teens Jan. 4. The Blade

Fremont

● Birchard Public Library program: 423 Croghan St.; Movie Classic Club/​American History on Film, 1:30-4 p.m. Thursday. Registration/​details: 419-334-7101, extension 209.

● Harry Potter Day for teens hosted by Birchard Public Library, 423 Croghan St., 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 4. Grades 7-12. Crafts, games, trivia, a showing of The Sorcerer’s Stone, chocolate-frog scavenger hunt, pizza, and snacks. Free. Must preregister at 419-334-7101, extension 209.

Michigan

● Friends of the Tecumseh District Library book sale, Tecumseh District Library’s lower level, 215 N. Ottawa St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 6. Several used books, audio books, DVDs, and a large collection of children’s books. Benefits library improvements and programs. We are always in need of used books; can be dropped off at the front desk.

Oregon

● Area Women are invited to “Sacks Thrift Avenue” Toledo East Women’s Connection Luncheon and Program: Bayside, 2759 Seaman St., doors open at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon Jan. 11. Special feature: Bargain shopping opportunity. Music: Bonnie Mohon. Speaker: Sandi Lemmon of Toledo “Confessions of A Workaholic.” Cost: $11.50. Reservations by Jan. 7: Dorothy, 419-691-9611 or Marilyn, 419-666-1633.

Perrysburg

● Fort Meigs History Book Club launched by Fort Meigs and the Way Library at Fort Meigs, 29100 W. River Rd., with first meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 10. Moderated by Geoff Earnhart, Fort Meigs director. January’s selection is In the Heart of the Sea: The Tragedy of the Waleship Essex by Nathaniel Philbrick. Copies available at the circulation desk. Details: 419-874-3135, extension 119.

● Stamp Collectors Club of Toledo meeting at the Perrysburg Masonic Building, 590 E. S. Boundary St., 7-9 p.m. Jan. 4. Details: 419-367-9307.

Toledo

● Wildwood Metropark program: 5100 W. Central Ave.; Holiday Nature Walk, 2 p.m. Monday, light-hearted interpretive walk followed by warm and festive beverage in the Window on Wildlife. Reservations: 419-407-9701.

● Euchre Tournament at Polish Roman Catholic Union of America Toledo Club, 5255 N. Detroit Ave., 7 p.m. Friday. Entry fee: $6. Questions: 419-470- 8710.

Woodville

● Woodville Public Library programs: 101 E. Main St.; Crochet and more, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, bring a project, lessons available; Kidz Cook (kindergarten to grade 4), 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Register: 419-849-2744.

Support groups

● Nar-Anon 12-Step Program for families and friends of addicts at Harvest Lane Alliance Church, 5132 Harvest Lane, 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 419-392-2420; and Unity of Toledo, 3535 Executive Pkwy.,10-11 a.m. Saturdays, 248-408-1853 or karenefreiberger@gmail.com.

● Frogtown Low-Vision Support Group at Heatherdowns Branch Library, 3265 Glanzman Rd., 10 a.m.-noon first Jan. 3. Reservations: Paul or Jan Rachow, 419-877-8007 or ​frogtownvision.org.

● Donna’s Village Grief Support Group at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 611 Woodville Rd., 6-7:30 p.m. first and third Wednesday. Information: 419-460-3122 or donnasvillagetoledo@gmail.com.

● Caregivers’ Support group offered by the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter at Parkcliffe Community, 4226 Parkcliffe Lane, 1 p.m. fourth Thursday of each month. Information: 419-381-9447.

● Family After Addiction or Death (F.A.A.D.)/​Team Recovery: Support Group at ProMedica Toledo Hospital Jobst Tower auditorium, 2142 N. Cove Blvd., 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; and Epworth United Methodist, 4855 Central Ave., 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Families or anyone dealing with addiction welcome. Information: 419-561-5433.