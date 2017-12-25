Student of the Week: Bryce Gunner, Anthony Wayne High School

Bryce Gunner Enlarge

FAVORITES:

School Subject: Chemistry

Extracurricular Activities: Track and field

Hobbies: Hanging out with friends, fishing, video games

Car: Rolls Royce Phantom

Store: Dick’s Sporting Goods

Movie: Pulp Fiction

Musical Artist: Tom Petty

TV Show: The Office

FAST FACTS:

Cafeteria Food Must Have: Popcorn Chicken

Last Book Read That Wasn’t Required: Into the Wild

Person Most Admired: Jordan Belfort

Person You’d Like to Meet: Samuel L. Jackson

Item always in your locker: Gum

First Job: Jimmy John’s worker

Top Accomplishment: Achieving Summa Cum Laude honors

FUTURE:

After Graduation Plans: Attend either Northeastern University or the State University of New York at Buffalo and study pharmacy

Career Goal: Work as a pharmacist in a hospital or psychiatric hospital

Quote from Teacher: “Bryce Gunner is an intellectually curious and energetic student,” said Kevin O’Connor, English tennis. “Bryce is fun to have in the classroom, and he backs up his humor with independent thought and active participation in classroom discussions.”

- Information is compiled for The Blade by the Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West.