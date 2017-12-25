Student of the Week: Bryce Gunner, Anthony Wayne High School

Bryce Gunner
FAVORITES:
School Subject: Chemistry
Extracurricular Activities: Track and field
Hobbies: Hanging out with friends, fishing, video games
Car: Rolls Royce Phantom
Store: Dick’s Sporting Goods
Movie: Pulp Fiction
Musical Artist: Tom Petty
TV Show: The Office
FAST FACTS:
Cafeteria Food Must Have: Popcorn Chicken
Last Book Read That Wasn’t Required: Into the Wild
Person Most Admired: Jordan Belfort
Person You’d Like to Meet: Samuel L. Jackson
Item always in your locker: Gum
First Job: Jimmy John’s worker
Top Accomplishment: Achieving Summa Cum Laude honors
FUTURE:
After Graduation Plans: Attend either Northeastern University or the State University of New York at Buffalo and study pharmacy
Career Goal: Work as a pharmacist in a hospital or psychiatric hospital
Quote from Teacher: “Bryce Gunner is an intellectually curious and energetic student,” said Kevin O’Connor, English tennis. “Bryce is fun to have in the classroom, and he backs up his humor with independent thought and active participation in classroom discussions.”
- Information is compiled for The Blade by the Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West.
