New historic preservation group forms in Toledo

About a dozen Toledoans gathered at the corner of Nebraska and Junction avenues to shower a long-vacant church with love.

Several cars honked as the small but enthusiastic group held out heart-shaped signs in front of the chain-link fence surrounding St. Anthony Catholic Church to protest the historic building’s impending demolition.

Members of Preserve! Toledo protest the impending demolition of the historic St. Anthony Church on the corner of Junction and Nebraska avenues in Toledo. The Blade/Lori King

The Saturday afternoon demonstration was organized by Preserve! Toledo, a new historic preservation group in the process of incorporating as a nonprofit organization. Their three-member board linked up with the Junction Coalition, a neighborhood advocacy group, to embark on their first organized preservation effort.

“We’re trying to bring attention to it,” said board member Erin Claussen, 36.

Ms. Claussen and others hope increased attention to the church will spark a discussion between the Diocese of Toledo and Junction neighborhood residents about how the Gothic structure could be preserved and put to use in the community. The church has not been used for liturgical services since 2005, when then-Bishop Leonard Blair announced it would be among 17 churches in the Diocese of Toledo to close that year.

“The concerns that we have are the health disparities that would be compounded with the demolition of this building, and also this gaping hole that will be left in the community,” said Junction Coalition member Kenneth Boles, 55, gesturing toward the corner lot.

Mr. Boles said he believes the church could be transformed into an asset of his neighborhood — the same neighborhood he grew up in — rather than being razed. He said he wants to see the old buildings in his community given new life, not be torn down.

Ms. Claussen, Anna Barchick-Suter, and Jim Gonzalez founded Preserve! Toledo to advocate for the preservation of the city’s historic structures and to empower other Toledoans to save the places that matter to them.

St. Anthony Catholic Church is just a start, said Ms. Barchick-Suter, 24.

“I think there’s a need within Toledo,” she said. “There isn’t really an organization that exists that’s working on historic preservation in a more proactive, setting-their-own-agenda kind of way. There are private architects that might take on this kind of work, but it requires that there’s a client who approaches them.”

Mr. Gonzalez, 32, said he is hopeful that as Preserve! Toledo grows, the organization will be able to apply for preservation grants and tackle larger projects in the city.

The preservation community often draws an older crowd, he added, and he is proud to be part of a younger group that he believes can make a difference.

“I think the advocation of preservation, and education through that advocacy is one of our top goals,” Mr. Gonzalez said.

For more information about Preserve! Toledo, email preservetoledo@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/preservetoledo.

