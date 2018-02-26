IHOP, Children's Miracle Network team up on fund-raiser

Patrons of several northwest Ohio IHOP restaurants on Tuesday can benefit the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, including Mercy Health Children’s Hospital in Toledo.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, guests can receive a free short stack of original buttermilk pancakes in exchange for a donation of any size.

Guests can also purchase icons to be displayed in stores in amounts of $1, $5, $20 or $100 through Tuesday.

Participating locations include those on Talmadge Road in Toledo, on Airport Highway in Holland, on Fremont Pike in Perrysburg, on Country Road 236 in Findlay, and on Elida Road in Lima.