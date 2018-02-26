Oregon City Schools discuss classroom safety with community

With the shock and horror of one of America’s deadliest shootings still lingering, school safety has catapulted into the forefront of America’s consciousness.

That prompted Oregon Schools to hold a public safety forum Monday evening to outline the safety procedures implemented throughout the district in the event of an active shooter.

More than 100 parents attended the forum at Clay High School, where Superintendent Hal Gregory and local police officers provided the public information regarding the safety of the district’s schools. This was the first public forum concerning student safety held in northwest Ohio since the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., on Feb. 14.

Superintendent of Oregon City Schools Hal Gregory holds up a book titled "I'm Not Scared ... I'm Prepared" about ALICE during the forum. The Blade/Kurt Steiss

“It’s time to evaluate what we’re doing well and what we aren’t doing well,” Mr. Gregory said.

In nearly every northwest Ohio district school, doors are secured with locks and buzzers. Security cameras are installed in and around every school. Schools have one public entrance, which is monitored by secretaries who can see every visitor on camera before granting them access into the school.

During Monday’s forum, Mr. Gregory emphasized some of the resources Oregon has already implemented to ensure school safety. The Oregon School District was one of the first area districts to partake in ALICE training, he said. The district began training its staff in the active shooter ALICE training in 2009.

Most districts mandate all students and faculty be trained in ALICE — which stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate — procedures.

Oregon Schools also is in the process of implementing a new camera system, where certain employees would have access to the cameras located throughout the schools from their cell phones. School resource officers are stationed at high schools in Oregon, Toledo Public Schools, Sylvania, Springfield, and other area districts.

The country was horrified after the South Florida shooting when Nikolas Cruz, 19, entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School wielding an assault rifle and killed 17 people.

Since then there have been several violent threats leveled against area schools. The mass shooting and subsequent threats have instilled fear in many students.

“We haven’t really been told much of what’s going on,” said Alanna Kyer, a 14-year-old ninth-grader at Clay High School. “I know I’m speaking on behalf of a lot of other students. It’s scary not knowing.”

P.J. Kapfhammer, former Oregon school board president, said it’s time to have a discussion about allowing teachers to carry firearms into the school.

“It isn’t hard to walk in here with a gun and that scares me,” he said. “I hope we go beyond this and we open discussion for having teachers go through specialized training to carry a gun in the classrooms.”

Oregon Police Chief Michael Navarre answers a question regarding if teachers should have guns. Oregon City Schools and local law enforcement agencies hosted a community safety forum at Clay High School in Oregon on Monday. The Blade/Kurt Steiss

Police Chief Michael Navarre disagreed with Mr. Kapfhammer.

“I am adamantly opposed to allowing administrators or teachers from carrying guns into a school,” he said. “You are doing the very thing we’re trying to prevent — introducing guns into a school environment.”

