Our Towns Calendar: 2/26

Bellevue

● Historic Lyme Village March Murder Mystery and Irish-themed dinner, 5001 State Route 4, 6 p.m. March 10 and 11. Cost: $40 per person. Reservations required, 419-483-4949.

Bowling Green

● Tuesdays at the Gish in the Gish Film Theater/​Hanna Hall at Bowling Green State University, 1001 E. Wooster St.: Continuing Black History Month focus with film Short Term 12 directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Then to celebrate Women’s History Month screening the film Carol directed by Todd Haynes, 7:30 p.m. March 13. Both are free.

● The Wood County Chapter of Ohio Genealogical Society meeting at the Wood County District Public Library Meeting Room, 251 N. Main St., 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Program: “Fort Portage and the Dreaded Curse of Bairdstown” by Mike McMaster of the Wood County Historical Museum. Public is welcome.

Fremont

● Birchard Public Library programs, 423 Croghan St.: Adult Coloring 6:30-8:15 p.m. Monday, stress-relieving coloring, conversation, and refreshments, all supplies provided. Homeschooler’s Book Club, grades 7-12, 1-2 p.m. Wednesday; bring a book you’ve recently read and share with the group. Snacks and activities. Documentary Film Club, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Thursday. Historic U.S. Route 6, 2-3:30 p.m. March 5, the history of U.S. Route 6 in Ohio presented by Gary Hunter of Ohio U.S. Route 6 Tourist Association. Register/​details: 419-334-7101, ext. 209.

Gibsonburg

● Gibsonburg Public Library programs, 100 N. Webster St.: Adult book discussion 6:30 p.m. Monday, Beartown by Fredrik Backman; ask librarian for a copy of the book. Poetry for Homeschool Students 11 a.m. Thursday, all levels of writing. Music Makers for preschoolers, 4:30 p.m. March 5, enjoy music, stories, songs, and a craft. Register, 419-637-2173.

Grand Rapids

● Providence Metropark program, 13200 S. River Rd. (Historic Area) or 13827 S. River Rd. (dam area): Winter Wanderings Nature Walk, 1:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; look for signs of wildlife, explore how birds and animals survive the winter, and learn how to identify a tree with no leaves. Wear comfortable walking shoes and dress according to the weather. Free. Register, 419-407-9701.

Maumee

● Fallen Timbers Battlefield program, U.S. 23/​I-475 and U.S. 24 (Anthony Wayne Trail), parking at visitor center 4949 Jerome Rd.: Adult Learning Series: Making Rain Gardens Work with Native Plants, 2 p.m. Sunday, natural and cultural history of our region through this weekly lecture series featuring an indoor presentation followed by an optional, short naturalist-led hike. This week, Hal Mann of the Wild Ones Oak Openings Region Chapter will introduce the concept of rain gardens. Free.

Michigan

● Monroe County Library System Blues Series free concert for Black History Month: at Bedford Branch Library, 8575 Jackman Rd., Temperance, 7 p.m. Tuesday, an evening with Hubby Jenkins, multi-instrumentalist. For details: mymcls.com.

● Friends of the Tecumseh District Library Book Sale, 215 N. Ottawa St., Tecumseh, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Used books, audio books, and DVDs. Fund-raiser to support special programs and library improvements. We are also taking donations of books and they can be dropped off at the front desk.

● Whitmer High School Alumni meeting at 11:30 a.m. March 7. For restaurant location (southeast Michigan or northwest Ohio) contact Alvin and Nancy (Ray) Striggow, 734-854-2558 or anstriggow@msn.com.

● The Whitmer Girls Class of 1950 will meet at Schoolhouse Lunchroom Commons, 8336 Monroe Rd., Lambertville, 11:30 a.m. March 8. Details: Nancy (Ray) Striggow, 734-854-2558 or 419-466-2494 or email anstriggow@msn.com.

Oregon

● VFW Post 9816 euchre tournaments, 1802 Ashcroft Dr., 2 p.m. Sundays. Details, 419-725-9916.

● Area women are invited to “Marching Into Spring” Toledo East Women’s Connection Luncheon and Program: Bayside, 2759 Seaman St., doors open at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon March 8. Special feature: Waggoner Travels, “Tips for Traveling and Packing a Suitcase” by Jean E. Waggoner of Walbridge, Ohio. Music: Kathy Alter, of Elmore, Ohio. Speaker: “Connie Reflects on the Surprising Gifts of Lasting Friendship” by Connie Rhodebeck, of Mount Vernon, Ohio. Cost: $12.50. Reservations by March 4: Dorothy, 419-691-9611 or Marilyn, 419-666-1633.

● Pearson Metropark program, 761 Lallendorf Rd. at State Rte. 2: Homesteading: Maple Season between 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, all ages, at the Johlin Black Swamp Cabin. See how much home life has changed, lend a hand with a maple treat or just explore. Free.

Perrysburg

● Book ‘em, Dano! Once-Read Book Center book sale donations are being accepted at the center at 577 Foundation, 577 Front St., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through March 31. Limit of five boxes per drop off. No National Geographics, magazines, textbooks, encyclopedias, catalogs, CD/​DVDs more than 1 year old. For details and to volunteer in sorting and book fair, call 419-537-9663.

● Fort Meigs Tea and Historic Craft programs, 29100 W. River Rd., 2-4 p.m. March ​11: Learn about tea time in the early 19th century and make a historic craft. Program is suitable for all aged 6 years and older. General admission to site is required. Additional fee for tea, which will include entrance to the Legacy of Freedom museum exhibit. Admission is $5/​adults, $4/​seniors, $3/​students, and children ages 5 and younger and Ohio History Connection members are free. Details: 800-283-8916 or fortmeigs.org.

● Way Public Library programs, 101 E. Indiana Ave.: Presentation on Sailing the American Great Loop, 7 p.m. Monday, presented by Richard Brundrett, a retired U.S. Coast Guard officer and retired Perrysburg High School science teacher. The Screening of 2001: A Space Odyssey, 6 p.m. March 5. Both are free and refreshments will be served. Details: 419-874-3135, ext. 119 or waylibrary.info.

● Stamp Collectors Club of Toledo meeting at the Perrysburg Masonic Building, 590 E. South Boundary St., 7-9 p.m. Thursday. Details: 419-367-9307.

Rossford

● Rossford Public Library programs, 720 Dixie Hwy.: Toledo School for the Arts Afro Caribbean Dance and Drum Ensemble with performance at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, celebrating Black History Month with lively costumes, dance, and music. Reading Therapy Dogs (registration is open) 15-minute sessions between 6:45-7:30 p.m. Thursdays March 8, 15, 22, and 29. Register, 419-666-0924.

Toledo

● Tweens and Tots Display Expo at the Mott Branch Library, 1085 Dorr St., 4-6 p.m. Tuesday. Enjoy our young entrepreneurs with their goods and services on display, vendor tables, mock sales, and more. Light refreshments, gifts, and door prizes. For details: Donnetta Carter, 419-367-9756 or email at donnetta_c@msn.com. Free.

● Guitar Fest in the Attic Theater at Toledo School for the Arts, 333 14th St., 7 p.m. Thursday. For details/​tickets: 419-246-8732 ext. 226.

● First Thursday Luncheon Series theme “Culture at the Crossroads: Critical Issues of Our Time” at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 428 N. Erie St., noon-1:15 p.m. Thursday. Speaker: Dr. Samina Z. Hasan, practitioner in family medicine, “Being Muslim in America Today.” Cost: $15 (cash or check at the door). Reservations: FirstThursdayToledo@gmail.com.

● Craft and Crop Fund-raiser at Christ Presbyterian Church, 4425 W. Sylvania Ave., 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday. Reserve your table to work on your craft; includes lunch and dinner, cost $40. Benefits the church’s children and youth ministries. Details/​reservations: cpctoledo.org, 419-475-8629 ext. 204 or Jencpctoledo@gmail.com.

● Block Watch meeting at Grace Community Church, 3700 Dorr St., 6-7 p.m. March 6.

● Limitless: Rewind with Limitless Dance Company Toledo School for the Arts at the Valentine Theatre, 410 Adams St., 7 p.m. March 8. Contemporary, tap, jazz, musical theater, and a new piece. Tickets: 419-246-8732 ext. 226.

● Steppin’ Out Funky Show Event, Toledo School for the Arts at Renaissance Toledo Downtown Hotel, 444 N. Summit St., 6 p.m. March 10. Tickets: 419-246-8732 ext. 226, available until Friday.

● “One Woman Show” and luncheon, all women are invited to the Frederick Douglass Community Center, 1001 Indiana Ave. at N. Hawley St. Doors open at 10:30 a.m., event 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 10. Guest artist: Alice Grace in honor of Women’s History Month. Purpose is to gather Toledo women’s artists, business, and creative women in and surrounding area, develop networking, new relationships, and support. Donation: $5, limited seating. Reservations by March 5, 419-410-8022.

● East Toledo Senior Activities Center, 1001 White St.: Hot home cooked lunches available at 11:45 a.m. Monday-Friday; must be ordered day before no later than 11 a.m., cost recommended $2.50 for those 60 years and older. For more information, 419-691-2254.

● Birmingham Branch Library programs, 203 Paine Ave.: Karaoke Kraziness for school-aged children, 4 p.m. Friday; sing your heart out or just watch others and have fun. Details: 419-259-5210.

● West Toledo Branch Library program, 1320 Sylvania Ave.: Monsters of Ohio’s Ancient Shallow Seas, 4:30-5:30 p.m. March 6, and make a craft. Details: 419-259-5290.

● Wildwood Metropark programs, 5100 W. Central Ave.: Music at the Manor House, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, performing are piano students of Robert Satterlee from the Bowling Green State University College of Musical Arts, free. Escape the Manor House, 5:30 p.m Wednesday, work with team members, put your skills/​wits to the test, overcome different nature and outdoor skills/​challenges. Dress to be both indoors and outdoors. Reservations: 419-407-9701.

Waterville

● Waterville Branch Library programs, 800 Michigan Ave.: GoPro for Teens grades 5-12, 7-8 p.m. Monday; learn basics of the camera you wear. Write Your Story, grades 2-8, 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday and March 14; learn about writing and illustrating your own story. Homeschooling Teen Book Discussion, ages 12-17, 2-3 p.m. Wednesday; selections available for check out one month before discussion. Register at 419-878-3055 or toledolibrary.org.

Whitehouse

● Whitehouse Library program, 10651 Waterville St.: BookNuts at Route 64 Pub and Grub, 1 p.m. March 12, The Perfect Girl by Gilly Macmillan; register and/​or details: 419-877-9088 or email whouselibrary@gmail.com.

● Oak Openings Preserve program, 5402 Wilkins Rd.: Travel Circle in the Lodge, Russia-St. Petersburg to Moscow by Beverly Wolcott and Lou McLove, 2:15 p.m. Saturday, (optional walk/​cross-country ski at 1 p.m.), refreshments provided. Register, 419-407-9701.

Woodville

● Woodville Public Library programs, 101 E. Main St.: Crochet and More, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, bring your current project and exchange ideas, techniques, and conversation; crochet lessons available. LEGO Club grades kindergarten-sixth, 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday. Chess and Checkers grades kindergarten-6, 6:30 p.m. March 7; learn the fundamentals. Register: 419-849-2744.

Reunions

● Olney/​Northwood High School Reunion 1940-1969 at Sunrise Park and Banquet Center, 1460 Woodville Rd., Millbury, Ohio, Sept. 15. For details see website: olneynorthwood.weebly.com.

● Jefferson Rule (1820-1902) Descendants 100th Reunion in the Poplar Shelter at Meadowbrook Park, 5430 W. Tiffin St., Bascom, Ohio, Aug. 12. If you are, or think you are, or know someone who may be related to the Rule family and for details contact: xchrisbrandt@gmail.com.

Support groups

● TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) 1648 support group, 9:30-11 a.m. every Monday. Location, ​cost, and ​details, 419-242-6789.

● Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous at Epworth United Methodist Church’s Room 206, 4855 W. Central Ave., 7 p.m. Mondays. Contact: Joyce, 419-699-1007 or visit foodaddicts.org.

● Family Cancer Support Group at Mercy Health St. Anne Hospital, Cancer Center Library, 3404 W. Sylvania Ave., 6:30 p.m. second Monday of each month. Information: 419-865-0659 or 419-754-1277.

● Prostate Cancer Support Group at Mercy Health St. Anne Hospital’s Cancer Center Library (Second Floor), 3404 W. Sylvania Ave., 6:30 p.m. fourth Monday of each month. Details: Roger, 419-346-2753 or Ernie 419-344-9830.

● Nar-Anon 12-Step Program for families and friends of addicts at First Presbyterian Church of Maumee, 200 E. Broadway St., Maumee, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays, 419-290-3827; at Harvest Lane Alliance Church, 5132 Harvest Lane, 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 419-392-2420; and Unity of Toledo, 3535 Executive Pkwy.,10-11 a.m. Saturdays, 248-408-1853 or karenefreiberger@gmail.com.

● GriefShare Support Group at First Presbyterian Church of Maumee, 200 E. Broadway St., dinner provided at 6 p.m., program 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Community members who have experienced the death of someone close are invited to attend this 13-week GriefShare program. This nondenominational group features biblical teaching on grief and recovery topics. Small group discussion. Call church, 419-893-0223 or visit griefshare.org.

● PAL (Parents of Addicted Loved Ones), a faith-based support group at Calvary Church, 1360 Conant St., Maumee, 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Participants must be 18 or older. Details: 419-893-2171 or see palgroup.org.

● Parents and guardians of children with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders (FASD) support group at Double ARC, 5800 Monroe St., Building F-5, Sylvania, from 7-8 p.m. every second Tuesday of each month. You also have the option to join meeting online from your devices, or with a phone call. To sign up and more information: www.doublearc.org/​parent-support-group.

● Family After Addiction or Death (F.A.A.D.)/​Team Recovery: Support Group at ProMedica Toledo Hospital Jobst Tower Auditorium, 2142 N. Cove Blvd., 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; and Epworth United Methodist, 4855 Central Ave., 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Families or anyone dealing with addiction welcome. Information: 419-561-5433.

● Shakin’ Not Stirred’s Monroe County and Contiguous Areas Parkinson’s Support Group at Monroe Charter Township in the Nature Center, 4925 E. Dunbar Rd., Monroe, 6:30 p.m. every third Wednesday of each month. For individuals with Parkinson’s disease and their loved ones. Details: Jennifer Traver, 734-497-5683 (call or text) or email shakinnstirred@gmail.com.

● S.A.F.E. (Supporting Addict Families Everywhere) at Rescue Crisis, 3350 Collingwood Blvd., 6-7:30 p.m. Sundays. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. Information: 419-304-7034.