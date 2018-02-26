Detroit-area quadruple-homicide suspect dies after police chase ends outside Toledo

A man wanted in connection to a quadruple homicide in the Detroit area died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after a police chase ended outside of Toledo Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The suspect — identified by police radio communications and by the Detroit Free Press as George Anthony Davis — is accused of fatally shooting three victims at a gas station and a fourth person at a second Detroit location about 9 a.m. Monday, according to a Facebook video posted by Detroit police.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the suspect fled police in the Detroit metropolitan area Monday, and troopers were informed at about 1:21 p.m. that Michigan police were pursuing him and he was headed south.

At 1:38 p.m., troopers saw him on U.S. 20 near State Route 420, and he fled at a high rate of speed. He crashed five minutes later just off I-280 in Lake Township near the Pilot Flying J truck stop. He fled on foot, and then shot himself, according to the state patrol.

Lake Township Police Chief Mark Hummer said he was taken to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center.

He was pronounced dead at 3:48 p.m., the highway patrol said.

Toledo police at about 2 p.m. reported on social media the “pursuit has ended outside of the City of Toledo. No threat to the public.”

Authorities believe one victim in the Detroit killings was the mother of the shooter’s child, police said, and another is the suspect’s cousin. After the shootings, the suspect fled in a blue 2007 Nissan Altima, police said.

"We have been in contact with him, encouraging him to turn himself in," said Commander Jacqueline Pritchett on the Detroit Police Department's video. "I consider him armed and dangerous."

Timothy Miller, a long-haul trucker, said he heard sirens while parked in the Flying J parking lot with his wife, and saw the suspect fleeing on foot near his truck.

"I was going to tackle him, until I saw the gun," he said.

The man said nothing, and soon after he fired a single shot. Police then quickly surronded him, Mr. Miller said.

"If I did tackle him, it might have turned out better," he said.

