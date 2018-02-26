Anthony Wayne Trail resurfacing project may begin this year

State funding contributing to the cost of resurfacing part of the Anthony Wayne Trail will be available a year early if the city of Toledo can otherwise move to this year the project originally scheduled for 2019, an Ohio Department of Transportation spokesman said Monday.

Rebecca Dangelo, a spokesman for ODOT’s district office in Bowling Green, said Doug Stephens, the city’s engineering services administrator, had contacted district officials last week about the project to resurface the Trail between Glendale Avenue and a point southwest of South Avenue where a reconstruction project finished in 2016 left off.

“If they can pull it earlier and do their project this year, we will accommodate that,” Ms. Dangelo said Monday.

The resurfacing project’s budget was estimated at $4.5 million in late 2016, including $1.7 million in state funds.

At the time, city officials scheduled it for 2019, but during his State of the City address last week, Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz pledged to start the work this summer, even if it’s not completed this construction season.

“We are going to move it up to this year,” Ignazio Messina, the mayor’s spokesman, reiterated Monday. “I don’t have much more detail than that related to the schedule. We are clarifying with our grant agencies.”

Already on tap for this year is a state project to replace the Trail’s bridge over Norfolk Southern railroad tracks just south of City Park Avenue. Tree clearing has already begun around the bridge, while a construction contract for the $9.5 million project is scheduled for award next month.

The Trail also is to be rebuilt through its I-75 interchange as part of an upcoming I-75 reconstruction project between Dorr Street and South Avenue. That construction is slated to start this fall, although work affecting the Trail may not begin right away.

Built during the 1930s on the old route of the Miami & Erie Canal, the Trail originally had a concrete-slab surface that has since been paved over with asphalt.

The asphalt was last resurfaced in 2002. But the concrete beneath it is prone to heaving during winters with extreme cold, and water seepage makes it vulnerable to potholes as well. With sustained cold followed by frequent freeze-thaw cycles, the roadway has had a robust pothole outbreak this year after two relatively mild seasons.

City officials said in 2016 that while the section between South and Glendale is stable enough to be merely resurfaced one more time — with an expected lifespan of 15 years — the section between Glendale and the Maumee city line is in such poor structural condition it needs total rebuilding. That work is expected to cost about $21 million and at that time was tentatively scheduled for 2022.

