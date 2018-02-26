Way Public Library to host book sale

The March Madness Book Sale at the Way Public Library in Perrysburg will take place on the lower level at 101 E. Indiana Ave., from 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Thousands of used books can be purchased by the bag (provided at sale). There will be large bags available for $15, small bags available for $5. For details: Rose Mills, 419-874-3135 ext. 108, or visit waylibrary.info/ .
