City Council approves zoning change, paves way for new food truck park

A food truck park planned for North Toledo’s Historic Vistula District could be open for lunch as soon as May or June.

Toledo City Council on Tuesday approved a request to change the zoning at 1337 N. Summit St., the former home of Andre’s Lounge, to allow Maggie Bauman to operate a food truck park on the site. Ms. Bauman lives in the Vistula District and manages Grumpy’s on the Go food truck, a spin-off of the Bauman family-owned Grumpy’s restaurant on Huron Street downtown.

Her goal is to start with a rotation of two or three local food trucks that would provide quick lunch options at the half-acre lot from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. She’ll likely start with once-a-week offerings on “food truck Fridays” but hopes to expand operations to Monday through Friday as interest builds, she said.

“There’s definitely a need for a space for the trucks to gather in and around downtown,” she said.

Last year she took her truck out to the popular summer concert series on Thursdays at Levis Square, where a block of North St. Clair Street is closed during the lunch hours for food trucks to set up shop. Ms. Bauman said she wants to see a space fully dedicated to food truck fare, and she is excited about the Vistula District location, which will be equipped with chairs, tables, and portable bathrooms.

“I thought it would be another great outdoor seating option for people who live and work in downtown,” she said.

Council member Sandy Spang said the food truck site is in line with the city’s planned use for the area, and she is hopeful its success could spur further growth along Summit Street, the corridor where Toledo Spirits Co. operates and Toledo Public Schools has its administrative offices.

“If you can make it as a food truck, maybe you can put down roots as a bricks and mortar,” she said.

In other business Tuesday, council approved a partnership between Toledo Fire and Rescue Department and Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center to create a community paramedicine program. The program will serve Toledoans who call 911 for nonemergency medical situations by providing medical treatment in their home rather than transporting them to the emergency room.

The partners are starting with a six-month trial period, but the program is likely to expand.

Council also approved two allocations from the city’s Brownfield Revolving Loan account to the Dental Center of Northwest Ohio in the 2100 block of Madison Avenue. The first is a grant of $200,000, and the second is a loan of $175,000.

The Dental Center, a non-profit clinic that provides oral health services for under-served children and adults with limited access to dental care, will use the money for asbestos abatement and environmental cleanup. Once that work is complete, the existing buildings will be demolished and a new dental clinic will be built.

Contact Sarah Elms at selms@theblade.com, 419-724-6103, or on Twitter @BySarahElms.