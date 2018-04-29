Community Giving Day provides food, clothing to those in need

Darnell Clark claims he is not a dancer, but Sunday afternoon put that claim into serious doubt.

Mr. Clark led the dancing at the first Community Giving Day outside Happy's Pizza on Dorr Street.

“I'm not really a dancer,” he said after leading a dozen people in the Cha-Cha Slide. “I'm just in a good mood.”

Randy Dominique, center, a volunteer with Taking It to the Streets, helps distribute donated clothing at the Community Giving Day event Sunday outside Happy's Pizza in Toledo. Four organizations, along with Brownie Troop 11078 from Whiteford Elementary in Sylvania, provided food, clothing, haircuts, blood pressure checks, hygiene products, and clothing to anyone in need. About 100 people turned out for the event. The Blade/Katie Rausch

He heard about the free pizza, but it was the music and the upbeat environment that made his day.

“This is more than I expected,” Mr. Clark said. “I like the music more than I like the pizza.”

The event came together quickly, the result of a meeting between Wally Yasso, who owns six Happy's franchises, and Linda Wurns, founder of Taking It to the Streets, a nonprofit founded about five years ago to provide clothing to Toledo’s homeless, and a DJ with Liberation Mobile Music. She brought the trailer of clothing to the shop, and Mr. Yasso provided the pizza and the space.

“We just got to talking, and she’s a very good talker,” Mr. Yasso said. “I usually do my own thing, everybody does their own thing, but we just took this one meeting to put the whole event together.”

The event brought free food, clothing, hygiene products and haircuts together for anyone in need. About 100 people came to the event, which was focused on serving the homeless and the needy, but nobody was turned away.

“My mission is through the six stores I have,” Mr. Yasso said. “This commitment is not just a business. It’s time to give back what we can.”

Kejuan Richardson, 15, center, and his mother Arcadia Lewis, center right, dance together while in line to pick up clothing at the Community Giving Day event Sunday. The Blade/Katie Rausch

Arcadia Lewis brought her children to the event, knowing that they would enjoy the music.

“The kids have been enjoying themselves all day,” she said. “It’s nice to see the community give back.”

That desire to give back brought Wendy Corley to the event. She was one of several people on hand offering free haircuts to anyone who came.

“I believe that you should support local and take care of your backyard,” she said. “It was by God’s grace that I have this talent, and so I want to give back.”

It also brought Susan Frazier, the director of Brightside Academy, to the event to let parents know that their children were welcome at the school’s three locations, with spots available to any child 6 weeks old through kindergarten.

“We want to serve our community,” she said. “That’s what Head Start is all about.”

Sunday’s event is the start of a tradition at Happy’s. The last Sunday of each month will be another chance to give back and bring people together.

