New executive director of Equality Toledo up to the task

The new executive director of Equality Toledo is facing down an ever-growing to-do list, but she couldn’t be happier about it.

Analese Alvarez, 39, briefly wondered at first how she could handle it all. Now she’s all in and ready to harness Toledo’s positive energy.

“There’s a lot of good in this city,” she said. “I’ve recognized that the last few years.”

Ms. Alvarez took over as executive director on March 19, replacing Nick Komives, who was elected to Toledo City Council in November. She has lived in Toledo since 2015 when she moved here with her wife, a Toledo native, to enter the education administration doctoral program at the University of Toledo.

VIDEO: Equality Toledo executive director Analese Alvarez

A native of California, Ms. Alvarez previously taught music education in the Golden State and later in Las Vegas. She was active in the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer community, helping to organize and support student groups and subsequently serving on the board of the national Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network.

Elaine Korenich, board chairman of Equality Toledo, said Ms. Alvarez was one of six applicants for the position. Her experience in education coupled with previous work and leadership with other LGBTQ organizations made her a stand-out candidate.

“She really rose to the top,” Ms. Korenich said. “She also had some really strong goals in fund-raising, and that’s one of our main focuses right now.”

Ms. Alvarez intentionally did not get involved in Toledo’s LGBTQ community right away, choosing instead to focus primarily on her schoolwork. She was recently named a doctoral candidate and is working on her dissertation.

She began searching for organizations to get involved with about a year ago.

“I was getting ready to reach out to Equality Toledo and the job posted online,” she said. “I talked with my wife and decided to throw my hat in the ring.”

She has spent the last several weeks training with Mr. Komives, building connections with other organizations, and learning more about the needs of the LGBTQ community in Toledo.

“I’m impressed with the way she’s attacked that and really dedicated herself to getting to know our area,” Ms. Korenich said. “She’s done a really great job getting herself out there and meeting a lot of folks she wasn’t familiar with.”

Ms. Alvarez said the Glass City is full of good people actively working to improve the lives of LGBTQ people.

“The people of Toledo are super passionate,” she said. “Once you get past barriers of uncertainty, they all want to help and do good. Everybody is doing work that’s important.”

But visibility is a problem. Equality Toledo and other groups aren’t easily recognizable outside of the LGBTQ community and the downtown Toledo area, she said.

Ms. Alvarez also wants the various organizations to begin communicating and collaborating much more to help propel them all forward.

“We can be more powerful combined than we might be separately,” she said.

Equality Toledo, which does not have an office, is planning to create a community LGBTQ center.

“We’re getting ready to collect some data and do a feasibility study and hope to launch a capital campaign in the fall,” Ms. Alvarez said.

The organization will soon open a food pantry at Collingwood Presbyterian Church, and is looking to reinvigorate its programs in area schools by helping student organizations and providing anti-bullying and LGBTQ ally training for students and staff.

“The focus I brought to Equality Toledo was more on the advocacy side, more on changing policy,” Mr. Komives said. “So the grant that we had to run safe-schools programming ran out and we chose not to pursue it further because we were focused elsewhere. Now, we’re poised to continue the legislative work and Analese can really pick up those pieces around education.”

As she’s settled in, Ms. Alvarez said the various aspects of the job are quickly falling into place for her.

“It’s almost eerie how much of a fit this turned out to be,” she said. “It definitely shows that I’m meant to be here at this time.”

Contact Alexandra Mester at: amester@theblade.com, 419-724-6066, or on Twitter @AlexMesterBlade.