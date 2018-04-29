Take Back the Night highlights scourge of violence against women

Women spoke out and marched in support of women and a movement Saturday at Rogers High School in the annual Take Back the Night action to highlight the scourge of violence against women.

Marchers walk by the sign during the Take Back the Night event held at Rogers High School in Toledo. Beforehand, women shared their experiences. THE BLADE/KURT STEISS

The evening culminated in a women-only march, the 24th in Toledo, in which several dozen participants trekked up McTigue Drive to Nebraska Avenue, down Reynolds Road, and back along Hill Avenue to Rogers High.

“It’s about women reclaiming the street, a symbolic reclaiming of the street,” said Marcee Lichtenwald, an organizer who is interim president of the Toledo area National Organization for Women.

While the women marched, the men attending took part in a discussion, led this year by Nick Komives, a member of Toledo City Council.

“It teaches and gives support for men to be allies,” said Mr. Komives, attending his fifth consecutive Take Back the Night. “It’s good to create a space that allows people to come together and feel safe.”

Beforehand participants took part in a rally that featured women survivors of violence by men sharing their experience.

“I may bend, but I never break,” Dani Haynes said to the group in the Rogers auditorium. “We must use our voices to speak up. The time is here and now for women to take back the night.”

Veronica Murphy, a lawyer and board member of Bethany House shelter, recounted the domestic violence she suffered at the hands of a fiance. Her mother didn’t believe her. When she divorced another man, she did so on the grounds of “incompatibility,” not violence.

“If my mother wouldn’t believe me, why would anyone else?” she said. As she became a teacher, and then a lawyer, she became a support to other survivors.

“It matters deeply there’s help out there, and you are not alone,” Ms. Murphy said.

E. Nina Jay, a poet from Chicago, presented her personal work of experience, identity, and survival to round out the rally.

The evening began with attendees viewing the T-shirts from the Clothesline Project — one bearing a smiling face painted next to a phrase: “It’s not nice to hit.” Another shirt said: “Since age 6 you’ve been a demon in my mind.”

One T-shirt bore a woman’s photo, a name, a date of birth, and a date of death.

Tracie, who did not give her last name, and her daughter, Angie, 17, both of West Toledo, paused to read the T-shirts one by one. Tracie recalled the death of her daughter, Katie Walton, killed in 2012, just days before her 30th birthday. Ms. Walton’s husband, Kyle Sheppard, fled to his native Canada afterward. Returned to Lucas County later, he pleaded guilty in 2017 to murder.

Tracie reflected on the men in the public eye who have faced charges of harassment and abuse.

“The consequence to them is losing a job. That’s not a consequence,” she said. “Those women don’t need to live in fear. We just want to stop domestic violence.”

Contact Mark Zaborney at mzaborney@theblade.com or 419-724-6182.