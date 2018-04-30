All aboard! National Train Day to roll into town

A passenger-train advocate from Maine will be this year’s featured guest speaker during Toledo’s National Train Day event Saturday, which as in the past will include operating model-train layouts, display booths, and other train-themed activities.

Richard Rudolph retired in 1996 as an academic dean at the University of Massachusetts, Boston and then founded a nonprofit organic farm in Steep Falls, Maine, that established cooperative programs with schools and senior-housing sites in that state.

Bill Gill of All Aboard Ohio is an event leader for National Train Day observances in Toledo. The free activities are in their 11th year locally. Saturday’s event, running until 4 p.m., will feature more than 40 exhibitors and include an array of children’s activities, handcar and motorcar rides, and several freight locomotive displays. The Blade/Kurt Steiss

Enlarge | Buy This Image

But it is his lifelong interest in passenger rail that brings him to Toledo. He was a founding member and chairman of Amtrak’s Customer Service Committee and is chairman of the Rail Users’ Network, a nationwide advocacy organization.

He and local rail advocates and public officials will speak and participate in a panel discussion during National Train Day’s opening at 9:30 a.m. at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza and Central Union Terminal.

The event, running until 4 p.m., will feature more than 40 exhibitors and include an array of children’s activities, handcar and motorcar rides, and several freight locomotive displays. Clowns and musicians will perform and food will be available.

“The goal is to increase community awareness of the critical role of passenger and freight rail in our multimodal transportation system,” organizers said in a statement announcing the event’s lineup.

No passenger-train equipment will be displayed, but tickets for travel on Amtrak will be among the event’s raffle prizes.

Among this year’s new exhibitors will be the Eastwood Middle School Hobby Club, composed mainly of special-needs students who have built a Lionel train layout to display.

“The club was formed to give these students a chance to learn interaction and socialization doing activities they enjoy,” said Bill Gill, an event leader.

The Sofia Quintero Art and Cultural Center, meanwhile, will mark Cinco de Mayo with an arts-and-crafts station.

National Train Day is in its 11th year in Toledo, with typical attendance between 6,000 and 8,000. Admission and parking are free, with overflow parking and free shuttle service provided at the Owens Corning lot.

Contact David Patch at dpatch@theblade.com or 419-724-6094.