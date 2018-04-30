Bridge repair causing big I-75 backup in Toledo

Lane closings associated with emergency pavement repair on the DiSalle Bridge have caused a major traffic backup on southbound I-75.
The left and center lanes are closed approaching the south end of the Maumee River span. As of late morning, Ohio Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed traffic backed up to the I-75/I-475 “Jeep Split.”
Motorists traveling through Toledo should consider using southbound I-280 to State Rt. 795 as an alternative route, while local traffic may fare better using the Anthony Wayne Bridge.
