Our Towns Calendar: 4/30

● Mother’s Day Tea in the John Wright Mansion at the Historic Lyme Village Museum, 5001 OH-4, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. May 12. Cost: $15 or 2 for $25. Every mother will receive a handmade ribbon rose corsage. Reservations required by calling 419-483-4949.

● PathStone Mentoring Program enrollment, 143 S. Main St., youth between the ages of 14-17. Come hang out, tutoring offered, workshops, connect, activities, and have fun. Improve life and job skills. Contact: Hannah Cardenas, Mentor Coordinator at ecardenas@pathstone.org or 419-308-3812.

● Bicycle rodeo at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, 200 W. Main Cross St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Event aims to teach area youth the benefits of safe cycling. There will be obstacle courses, helmet fittings, bike inspections, bike licensing, safety lessons, prizes, and food. Free event.

● Birchard Public Library programs, 423 Croghan St.; Family storytimes 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Teen Bookshelf Scavenger Hunt grades 7-12, May 1-31, pick up scavenger sheet and find different kinds of books on the shelf, turn in by May 31 for a chance to win a $10 gift card. Documentary Film Club 1:30-3:30 p.m. Thursday, presents the life and spirit of Michael P. Murphy, Navy SEAL killed in Afghanistan. Register/​details: 419-334-7101, ext. 209.

● Gibsonburg Public Library programs, 100 N. Webster St.; Preschool storytime 11 a.m. Thursdays. Poetry with Larry Michaels in the magazine room at 11 a.m. Thursday, writers of all levels welcome. Music makers (preschoolers) 4:30 p.m. May 7, enjoy music, stories, songs, and a craft. Cookbook Club 6:30 p.m. May 7, May’s cookbook, Whole30 Fast and Easy: 150 Simply Delicious Everyday Recipes for your Whole30 by Melissa Hartwig, bring a copy of your recipe with your dish. Register, 419-637-2173.

● Providence Metropark program, 13827 S. River Rd. (Dam area); Ten Mile Hike, Dam parking lot, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, start at Providence and hike down river to Farnsworth along the Towpath Trail, then hop on the minibus back to Providence. Along the way explore three different Metroparks and enjoy seasonal nature highlights. Wear sturdy hiking shoes, pack water, and a trail lunch. Free. Register, 419-407-9701.

● Spring Rummage and Bake sale at New Hope Christian Church, 2457 Holloway Rd., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday. Details: 419-867-1535.

● Spring Rummage sale at Faith Community United Church of Christ, 1126 Anderson Ave., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday and Friday. On Friday afternoon, everything is half price. Huge selection of household items, electronics, books, bedding, and more. 50/​50 raffles (need not be present to win).

● Side Cut Metropark program, 1025 W. River Rd.: Free Fishing Weekend-Try-It Fishing, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Silver lake parking lot, no license, no pole, no problem, all equipment and bait provided, all ages are welcome, rain or shine, free. Register, 419-407-9701.

● St. Anthony Catholic Church Rummage sale, 4635 St. Anthony Rd., Temperance (between Secor and Whiteford Roads), 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday ($2 bag day). More information: 734-854-1143 or stanthonytemperance.org.

● Historical Society of Bedford and the Bedford Friends of the Library to host author, Mike Fornes, Bedford Branch Library, 8575 Jackman Rd., Temperance, 1 p.m. Sunday. Informative presentation on “USCGC Mackinaw, A Tale of Two Ships,” Michigan’s iconic ships known as “Queen of the Great Lakes”. Public is welcome. Details: 734-847-6747.

● Monroe Senior Citizens Center programs, 15275 S. Dixie Hwy., Monroe; Stateline Chorus Barbershop Group to perform at 4:15-5 p.m. Thursday. Brain aerobics with Michelle 10 a.m. Mondays. Pamper Day 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 7, haircuts, manicures, wax treatments for hands, chair massages, tea, and cookies. Details/​appointment, 734-241-0404.

● Friends of the Tecumseh District Library hosts Book Sale, 215 N. Ottawa St., Tecumseh, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Used books, audio books, and DVD’s. Fund-raiser to support special programs and library improvements. We are also taking donations of books and they can be dropped off at the front desk.

● Whitmer High School Alumni meeting at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. For restaurant location (southeast Michigan or northwest Ohio) contact: Alvin and Nancy (Ray) Striggow, 734-854-2558 or anstriggow@msn.com.

● The John Tyner Chorale Spring Concert “Songs of Hope and Joy” at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 201 S. Monroe St., Monroe, 7:30 p.m. May 11. Free and open to the public. For details, 734-242-5176.

● Garden Park Christian Church Rummage sale, 8605 Salisbury Rd., 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday ($5 bag day).

● Magician Drew Murray performance hosted by the Northwood Community Cares at the Northwood Arts, Athletics and Administration Building Auditorium (old high school), Lemoyne Road, doors open at 5 p.m., show 6 p.m. May 12. General admission starting at $11.50; VIP $16.75. Food and refreshments available for purchase. Proceeds to help support a fireworks show for the Fall Festival.

● Maumee Bay Country Quilt Guild meeting at Northwood Church of God, 3375 Curtice Rd., doors open 6 p.m. meeting 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Featured speaker: Dr. Carol Hicks “My Quilting Journey” will discuss how she started quilting and how styles have changed including her Millefiore quilt experience. Come and meet many quilters from all skilled levels.

● Christ United Methodist Church rummage sale/​bake sale, 5757 Starr Ext. (corner of Stadium Rd. and Starr Ave.), 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday (early bird admission 9-10 a.m., $2 per shopper), Friday, and Saturday ($2 bag day from noon-3). Lunch available from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

● Oregon Fest event planning meetings will be held a the Oregon Branch Library’s Meeting Room, 3340 Dustin Rd., 4:30 p.m. Monday and May 7 and 14. Businesses, art/​crafters, parade entries, and nonprofits can register to participate online at oregonfest.info or contact fest@bex.net. Festival will be on May 20.

● Pearson Metropark programs, 761 Lallendorf Rd. at State Rte. 2; Homesteading: Planting Time 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, in the Johlin Cabin, all ages, free. Free Fishing Weekend, Pedal Boat Pond, 9 a.m.-noon Sunday, no license, no pole, no problem, equipment and bait provided, all ages welcome, rain or shine. Register, 419-407-9701.

● VFW Post 9816 euchre tournaments, 1802 Ashcroft Dr., 2 p.m. Sundays. Details, 419-725-9916.

● Area Women are invited to “What’s Brewing?” Toledo East Women’s Connection Luncheon and Program: Bayside, 2759 Seaman St., doors open at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon May 10. Special feature: Rebecca S. Jaessing, Clara J’s Tea Room in Maumee, “Delicious Teas and Sweets”. Music: Diana Adamczyk, of Walbridge, Ohio. Speaker: Bethany Widmar, of Gibsonburg, Ohio, “The Parent In Control”. Cost: $12.50. Reservations by Sunday: Dorothy, 419-691-9611 or Marilyn, 419-666-1633.

● Stamp Collectors Club of Toledo meeting at the Perrysburg Masonic Building, 590 E. South Boundary St., 7-9 p.m. Thursday. Details: 419-367-9307.

● Way Public Library programs, 101 E. Indiana Ave.; Let’s Talk Trees presentation 7 p.m. May 7 with Stephanie Miller, of Ohio Department of Natural Resources Regional Urban Forester, choosing the right tree for location, planting, care, and maintenance. Android Class 2 p.m. May 10, how to back-up photos to the cloud, organize events in a calendar, notes, reminders, and more. ​Details: 419-874-3135.

● The Salvation Army is accepting applications for the “Camp NEOSA” to the first 46 Ottawa County children ages 6-12 with complete application and a $25 registration fee. Camp will be Aug. 1-6. Transportation provided. Application forms available at 1854 E. Perry St. or contact, Maureen at 419-732-2769 or email maureen.saponari@use.salvation.org.

● Block Watch meeting at Grace Community Church, 3700 Dorr St., 6-7 p.m. Tuesday.

● Toledo Botanical Garden Park program, Conference Center, 5403 Elmer Dr.; Hydrangeas for the landscape workshop in the Terrace Room, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, covers different types of hydrangea shrubs, care, pruning, and more. Each participant will take home a hydrangea. Registration through OSU Extension, Lucas County, 213-4254. Free.

● St. Lucas Lutheran Church Rummage sale, 745 Walbridge Ave. (off Broadway), 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday (half off sale), 10 a.m.-noon Saturday ($2 bag day). Bargain prices and neatly arranged.

● Great American Cleanup Clothes Collection hosted by the Keep Toledo/​Lucas County Beautiful, Inc., Franklin Park Mall, and Goodwill taking place at the mall, 5001 Monroe St., 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday through Sunday. A Goodwill truck will be on the Sylvania Avenue side of the mall. Bring your unwanted clothes, shoes, fabrics, used textiles, and more. Participants will be entered into a drawing for a mall gift card during collection hours. Tax receipts available.

● Sanger Branch Friends of the Library Book sale, 3030 W. Central Ave., 1-4:30 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, and noon-4 p.m. Sunday.

● Rummage Sale at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 4030 Douglas Rd. (at Sylvania Avenue), 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday. $5 per bag, larger items will be priced at the sale.

● Rummage Sale at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Life Center, 6149 Hill Ave., 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

● Euchre Tournament at Polish Roman Catholic Union of America Toledo Club, 5255 N. Detroit Ave., 7 p.m. Friday. Entry fee: $7. Details: 419-476-9711.

● German Speakers’ Conversation evenings (”Stammtisch”) at the Bier Stube Bar and Grill, 5333 Monroe St. (Monroe Street Market Square), 7:30-10 p.m. every Tuesday. All fluent German speakers, native or non-native are welcome. Details: 419-376-1740.

● Fashion Show and Tea to celebrate moms at East Toledo Senior Center, 1001 White St., May 9. Our ladies will be modeling clothing on loan from the Goodwill in Oregon. Enjoy tea and light refreshments. Details/​reservations call, 419-691-2254.

● Jog and Jaunt 5K presented by the Miracle League of Northwest Ohio and Josina Lott at Josina Lott Residential and Community Services, 120 S. Holland Sylvania Rd., 9 a.m.-noon May 12. Participants will enjoy indoor facilities, a certified course, and breakfast following the race. Event includes a 1.5 mile fun walk. Support individuals with disabilities by sponsoring. Details: facebook.com/​events/​1734601569923928/.

● American Heart Association Heart Walk at the Huntington Center, 500 Jefferson Ave., registration 8 a.m., start time 8:30 a.m. for 5K run and 9 a.m. for ceremony and walk May 12. One-mile survivor walk and 5K route. Details: 866-441-3686.

● NAMIWalks Greater Toledo at the University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences, 3000 Arlington Ave., check-in 8:30 a.m., start time 10 a.m. May 12. Activities for the children, Mudonna from the Mud Hens, educational booths, and mental health groups to assist you and your family will be available. Register: Mary Finch, 419-243-1119 or namiwalks.org/​greatertoledo. Help erase the stigma of mental illness.

● The Clarence Smith Community Chorus Spring Concert at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 915 N. Reynolds Rd., 6 p.m. May 12. Special feature: Mother’s Day Selections. Duets, ensembles, and solos. Advance tickets are $13 adults and $9 seniors/​students or at the door $15 adults and $11 seniors/​students. Details: 419-283-1434 or 419-243-1958. Visit: cscchorus.com.

● Black Swamp Winds Concert at Waterville First Presbyterian Church, 611 Farnsworth Rd., 6:45 p.m. May 9. Black Swamp Winds is a woodwind quintet ensemble performing chamber music. A free-will offering will benefit the church’s tutoring and children’s programs.

● Waterville Branch Library programs, 800 Michigan Ave.; Book discussion group (adults) 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, copies of a month’s selection available one month before discussion. Advisory group for teens (grades 5-12) 4-5 p.m. Thursday, your voice is needed to help the library plan teen programs. Splatter and Spills (children) 10-11 a.m. Saturday. Kids at the Movies (all ages) 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, snacks provided. Register at: 419-878-3055 or toledolibrary.org.

● Whitehouse Cherry Fest exhibitor and parade registration available online at mywhitehousecherryfest.com. Cherry Fest will be held June 7-9. Details: 419-877-2747.

● Oak Openings Preserve programs, 5402 Wilkins Rd.; Birding for Beginners, 8-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, meet at Mallard Lake parking lot, learn about common back-yard and migratory birds, how to use binoculars, birding etiquette, and how to use field guides, $5. Mountain Biking 101 from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, by Spoke Life Cycles in the Oak Openings Springbrook Camp Area, bring your own bike, helmet, and water, limited mountain bikes available on a first-come, first-served basis, free. Register, 419-407-9701.

● Woodville Public Library programs, 101 E. Main St.; Storytimes 7 p.m. Mondays, stories and craft. Chess and Checkers grades kindergarten-6th, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, learn the fundamentals. LEGO Club grades kindergarten-6th, 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday. Wednesday Book Club, 7 p.m. May 9, book is Salvage the Bones by Jesmyn Ward and are available at the desk. Register, 419-849-2744.

● St. Rose Catholic School Celebrates 150 Years, 215 E. Front St., Perrysburg, Mass 5 p.m. followed by a picnic May 12. Former classmates, past and present teachers and priests, and fellow parishioners are invited to celebrate. Picnic will take place in the gym. For reservations or to help in the planning: saintroseonline.org/​picnic.

● Whitmer Class of 1963 55th Reunion Aug. 25. For our class only. Please contact: Gary Schweer, 419-351-4884 or wheels5141@yahoo.com.

● Bedford High School Class of 1968 Reunion at the Highland Meadows Golf Club, 7455 Erie St., Sylvania on Aug. 25. If you were a classmate or know someone that was part of this class, contact: Margie Folk Breske, 734-856-5256 or email mbreske24@yahoo.com or Ken Kruzynski, 734-847-0922 or email Lindaski@buckeye-access.com.

● Olney/​Northwood High School Reunion 1940-1969 at Sunrise Park and Banquet Center, 1460 Woodville Rd., Millbury, Ohio, Sept. 15. For details see website: olneynorthwood.weebly.com.

● USS IWO JIMA (LPH2/​LHD7) shipmates reunion at Doubletree Hotel Jacksonville Riverfront, Jacksonville, Fla., Oct. 10-13. For all ships company, embarked Navy, and Marine Corps personnel who were on board the LPH2 or LHD7. Contact, Robert G. McAnally, 757-723-0317; yujack46709@gmail.com; or http://​ussiwojimashipmates.cfns.net/.

● Jefferson Rule (1820-1902) Descendants 100th reunion in the Poplar Shelter at Meadowbrook Park, 5430 W. Tiffin St., Bascom, Ohio, Aug. 12. Jefferson Rule with his wife, Eliza Patterson, had 12 children and were early settlers in Seneca County, Ohio. Families bearing these names Coffman, Henninger, Spotts, Egbert, Metzger, Matz, Miller, Dudrow, Brundage, deAngelis, Cundiff, Hoeltzel, Sherman, Fisher, and possibly others could be added. A memorable afternoon of reconnecting with family in the area and from other states. If you are, or think you are, or know someone who may be related to the Rule family please contact: xchrisbrandt@gmail.com.

● Sjogren’s (an autoimmune disease) Support Group meeting at the ProMedica Flower Hospital, Conference Center Building, 5200 Harroun Rd., Sylvania, Ohio, noon-2 p.m. Sunday. Speaker: Dr. Khader Mustafa, ProMedica’s newest Rheumatologist. Free. Reservations/​information: 419-855-4082 or wendy@midohio.twcbc.com.

● TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) 1648 support group, 9:30-11 a.m. every Monday. Location, ​cost, and ​details, 419-242-6789.

● Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous at Epworth United Methodist Church’s Room 206, 4855 W. Central Ave., 7 p.m. Mondays. Contact: Stoney, 734-635-1392 or visit foodaddicts.org.

● Family Cancer Support Group at Mercy Health St. Anne Hospital, Cancer Center Library, 3404 W. Sylvania Ave., 6:30 p.m. second Monday of each month. Information: 419-865-0659 or 419-754-1277.

● Prostate Cancer Support Group at Mercy St. Anne Hospital’s Cancer Center Library (Second Floor), 3404 W. Sylvania Ave., 6:30 p.m. fourth Monday of each month. Details: Roger, 419-346-2753/​Ernie 419-344-9830.

● Nar-Anon 12-Step Program for families and friends of addicts at First Presbyterian Church of Maumee, 200 E. Broadway St., Maumee, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays, 419-290-3827; at Harvest Lane Alliance Church, 5132 Harvest Lane, 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 419-392-2420; and Mercy St. Anne’s Hospital in the 3rd Floor Conference Room #3, 3404 W. Sylvania Ave.,10-11 a.m. Saturdays, 248-408-1853.