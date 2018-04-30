Savage Park splash pad may stay dry this summer

Boys and girls who play at Savage Park might be out of a place to cool off this summer, as city officials are considering turning off the park’s splash pad water feature.

Paul Rasmusson, the city’s director of public service, told council members at a recent budget committee meeting “it would appear that we’re not going to open” the splash pad.

City spokesman Ignazio Messina said officials are “still evaluating” whether they’ll be able to open the water feature at 645 Vance St. this year.

The top of a sprinkler is missing at the splash pad at Savage Park on April 24, 2018. The Blade/Amy E. Voigt

Mr. Rasmusson said maintenance at the park and low attendance are two issues that will factor into the city’s decision.

“It’s a constant maintenance problem,” he said. “We’re sweeping up glass that gets broken on a daily and nightly basis.”

The splash pad closed temporarily last July after vandals damaged the facility’s elephant — which sprays water from its trunk — and destroyed its concrete base. In previous years the same elephant has been vandalized, and a hippopotamus water feature has been set on fire.

Taemar Bell, 17, said it’s been a few years since he used the splash pad because he moved out of the neighborhood, but the water feature gives young people a place to cool off on hot, humid summer days.

“A lot of kids like it, definitely when it gets super hot,” he said.

Councilman Cecelia Adams said providing a place for children and their families in the central city neighborhoods to escape the summer heat “has to be a higher priority.” She said the park doesn’t have a pool, so the splash pad is their only option.

“Nothing going on with respect to water in the summertime for kids in that area? I think we’re making a very big mistake to let it be that park that’s in the inner city and not have anything for it,” she said. “It’s pitiful anyway. It’s just a splash pad.”

A dedication sign at the splash pad at Savage Park on April 24, 2018. The Blade/Amy E. Voigt

Councilman Yvonne Harper suggested the city offer a bus service to take people to and from other city pools if they shutter the Savage Park facility.

“We’re talking about the youth. When I grew up, the parks didn’t have those facilities,” she said. “I would ask to see if we can get some dollars in there to bus these children to accommodate them.”

Several council members said increasing security at the park could alleviate the vandalism problems and allow the facility to remain open.

“To say that we’re not going to put the splash pad back because someone tore it up, it’s troublesome to me,” Councilman Larry Sykes said. “If you put a police substation over there for security purposes and had a relationship with the community, it would not be a problem.”

Mr. Messina said officials have not yet determined when the city’s pools will open, and he did not say when there will be a decision on the splash pad at Savage park. Last year’s pool season was June 24 to Aug. 5.

