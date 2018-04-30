Schoonmaker Museum Ship opens Tuesday

The Col. James M. Schoonmaker Museum Ship at the National Museum of the Great Lakes. The Blade

Opening day for the Col. James M. Schoonmaker Museum Ship is Tuesday.

The massive lake freighter that sits on the Maumee River outside the National Museum of the Great Lakes is one of the city’s most popular tourist attractions.

Tuesday also marks the launch of the museum ship’s smart phone tour app, which you can download for free by searching “Schoonmaker” in the app store.

Opening day tours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $14 for seniors, $12 for youth 6 to 17 years old, and free for children 5 or younger.