Work to close 2 central Toledo streets

Pavement restoration will close two central Toledo streets Monday and Tuesday, the city transportation division announced.

Lagrange Street’s northbound lane will be closed between Hudson and Oakland streets — with traffic detoured via Central Avenue, Cherry Street, and Manhattan Boulevard — while Page Street will be closed between Lagrange and Elm streets.

Waterline work, meanwhile, will require lane closings on Everwood Road between Alexis and Elmridge roads and on South Avenue at Champion Street. The Everwood work is scheduled to occur on Monday only, while the work on South is slated to run from Monday through Wednesday.