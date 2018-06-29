Toledo area prepares for heat wave

For Brandon Stewart, forecasts of a heat wave in the lower Great Lakes starting this weekend are good news. For Peggy Seniuk, not so much.

“I thrive in the heat. I like it,” Mr. Stewart, a student at the University of Toledo’s college of business and innovation, said Thursday afternoon while fishing at Pearson Metropark.

Patrick Fair of East Toledo sprays bug spray on son Jeffery Fair, 12, before fishing at Pearson Metropark in Oregon. The Blade/Kurt Steiss

Mr. Stewart will be among many hitting the highways during Independence Day week.

He expects to spend a fair amount of time outdoors Saturday when he visits relatives in Cleveland to celebrate three birthdays: his own, his step-brother’s girlfriend’s, and his step-grandmother’s.

“They’ve got a pool. We’ll be using that,” Mr. Stewart said.

But Mrs. Seniuk, of Northwood, expects to go outside this weekend only for the time it takes to walk her Jack Russell terrier, Rhea.

“My husband and I will be staying home, definitely in air conditioning,” she said Thursday. “I completely wilt in conditions like that — even today is a little warm for me.”

With a high temperature of 86 and relatively low humidity, Thursday indeed was only slightly warmer than normal for the date.

But hotter, more humid air was forecast to move into the Toledo area overnight, with several National Weather Service offices issuing alerts about oppressive conditions and the Southeastern Michigan Council of Governments posting a smog advisory for metro Detroit, including Monroe County.

Peggy Seniuk, of Northwood, speaks about her plans for the upcoming July 4th holiday as her dog Rhea, a Jack Russell Terrier, looks on at Pearson Metropark in Oregon. The Blade/Kurt Steiss

Jay Berschback, chief meteorologist with WTVG-TV Channel 13, and National Weather Service forecasters in Cleveland both expect Saturday to be the hottest day, with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s putting the date’s 97-degree record high for Toledo, set in 1953, at risk.

Highs in the low to mid-90s were expected Friday and Sunday, and in the upper 80s to around 90 through the first half of next week. Forecasters said the most likely day for showers and thunderstorms is Monday, with lesser probabilities for rain Sunday and Wednesday into Thursday.

Humidity combined with the heat are expected produce “heat index” readings in the 100s during the afternoons for several days.

The National Weather Service office in North Webster, Ind., posted an Excessive Heat Watch for Fulton and Henry counties and areas west of there for Friday afternoon through Saturday evening.

“The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will lead to an increased risk of heat related stress and illness,” its forecasters said. “The very young, the elderly, those without air conditioning, and those participating in strenuous outdoor activities will be the most susceptible.

“Car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes,” the weather service added.

Forecasters at the agency’s Cleveland office said some form of heat alert was likely as well in its coverage area, which includes Lucas County, but as of early Thursday afternoon they were unsure what level that would be.

Nighttime low temperatures, meanwhile, are expected to be in the 70s during most of the upcoming week, with high humidity keeping the air uncomfortably muggy.

The hot forecast already has prompted Springfield Township and Swanton to scratch plans for fireworks celebrations Saturday evening. Both communities hoped to reschedule, but as of Thursday afternoon had not announced new dates.

Patrick Fair of East Toledo said that, unlike past years, he doesn’t have to work the Fourth of July, so he’ll be enjoying the holiday no matter what the weather does.

“I’m staying local,” he said while fishing at Pearson with his son, Jeffery, and niece, Lily, both 12. “It’s nice enough around here — we have a pretty good [fireworks] show downtown, and then we’ll be doing our own, too.”

Dan Steinhauser, the fixed operations manager at Mathews Ford in Oregon, said he expects a surge in air-conditioning repairs early next week.

“Next week is when we’ll really be slammed with it, because the people who’ve been putting off getting repairs done will be calling in,” he said.

The American Automobile Association expects just over 2 million Ohioans and about 1.6 million Michiganders to travel more than 50 miles from home at some time during the Independence Day travel period, which it defines as Tuesday through July 8.

The auto club and the Gasbuddy.com website (www.toledoblade.com/gas) both reported current gasoline prices as considerably higher than a year ago, but slightly lower than what was posted just before Memorial Day.

Gasbuddy’s local average Thursday afternoon of $2.695 for regular gasoline was 58.4 cents higher than the same date in 2017, but down from $2.930 a month ago. Local prices were pushing $3 per gallon in Toledo and above that mark in Monroe County in late May.

The biggest change in Toledo-area road construction since Memorial Day is a positive one.

Ohio Department of Transportation contractors early this week shifted traffic on northbound I-75 at the I-475 “Jeep Split” onto a new alignment that provides for a significantly longer merge lane from the eastbound I-475 entrance ramp.

Most of the Willys Parkway interchange and the southbound I-75 entrance from Phillips Avenue remain closed, however, and a 50-mph speed limit remains in place between I-475 and Lagrange Street.

In Findlay, meanwhile, the Ohio Department of Transportation expects to change I-75’s southbound traffic pattern through the work zone there Monday night into Tuesday. Traffic now using the roadway’s left lanes will be shifted over to the right, with all exit ramps maintained.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said it was suspending lane closings on 86 of 131 projects statewide between 3 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.

“With the Fourth falling in the middle of the week, it is difficult to know what travel patterns will be,” said Kirk Steudle, the state transportation director. “Unfortunately, we can’t suspend all of our projects for the entire week and meet deadlines for reopening vital roads.”

Prominent among Michigan roadways still affected by construction is I-75 south of Detroit, where all southbound lanes remain closed from Springwells Street to the U.S. 24 Connector near Taylor for a bridge rehabilitation project.

Three northbound lanes will be open through the I-75 zone during the holiday period for motorists headed toward Detroit from Toledo and Monroe, but return travel will require using alternative routes.

The shortest is I-94 west to U.S. 24 south, but that route is prone to congestion, especially during peak times. The posted, more circuitous detour uses I-96 west to I-275 south.

The Ohio Turnpike, meanwhile, has no major construction projects at the west end of its roadway, but several reconstruction zones from Erie County on east narrow the turnpike from three lanes to two, sometimes with the lanes split. The split-lanes locations have been particularly congestion-prone during past summers.

While construction also has been a plague this spring in downtown Toledo, the city expects all lanes to be open on Summit Street in time for the Independence Day fireworks, while the closed block of Monroe Street at Erie Street is slated to reopen Monday.

