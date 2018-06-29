Toledo man pedals cross-country for end to cycle of gun violence

Every year, Charles Veley bikes around the country to promote an end to gun violence.

He started the ride in 2014 after his son, Charles McCuin, shot and killed a man in 2012. Then in 2013, the decomposed body of his nephew, Christian Snow-Veley, was found in the basement of a North Toledo home.

This year, the journey is even more personal.

In just over a two-week span, his 16-year-old son, Kenneth Veley, and his 20-year-old niece, Spar’Quelle Codo, were each fatally shot. Both incidents happened right before he was to leave for a fifth cross-country bicycle ride to banish the very thing that killed them.

Veley, 44, a convicted felon, has been biking to several cities to help promote the end of gun violence, cancer, multiple sclerosis, and human trafficking since 2014. On June 11, he planned to leave for another trip calling for gun reform and new gun laws.

That morning,he was gathering last-minute items and began making a Facebook live video to update his followers.

That’s when he got the call which stopped him in his tracks.

His son’s body was found in the unit block of East Central Avenue.

The father kept the Facebook Live video rolling, broadcasting in real time his raw reactions and thoughts as he drove to the Central Avenue scene. In the video, Veley said he just wanted to get to his son as he drove through red lights. Veley said he later realized that his reckless driving could have hurt someone else, but he was in a “tunnel vision” and he “lost his mind.”

The teen died of multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and neck, according to Dr. Cynthia Beisser, a Lucas County deputy coroner.

“If you can’t learn nothing else from this situation, as a person, a parent, a child, a drug dealer, a gang banger, whatever you desire to call yourself, we all have pain. It just so happened to come out that day on video. I was hurt,” he said.

Veley delayed the trip and thought of canceling it all together after his son’s funeral. Family and friends encouraged Veley to continue with the cross-country journey, saying his son would have wanted him to complete it. He was planning to leave Monday.

But the violence struck close to home yet again.

His niece, Ms. Codo, was shot during a gathering in the 1100 block of Belmont Avenue Wednesday, according to Toledo police. A second victim, Kalep Evans, 19, was shot in the foot during the incident but is expected to be OK.

Ms. Codo was transported to ProMedica Toledo Hospital, where she died from multiple gunshot wounds. Her death is ruled a homciide, according to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.

“I’m so hurt. She didn’t deserve this,” Veley said Friday.

Veley posted a photo of Ms. Codo on his Facebook page Thursday saying, “I’m hurt they took her life. She was so nice and polite and always said, ‘I love you, uncle C.C. I’m crushed this happened to my sister a week after my son [funeral.]’”

Veley said he will stay in town for Ms. Codo’s services. He will leave approximately 1 p.m. Thursday from Central and Detroit avenues and he will travel all the way through Florida and New York, back to Toledo.

Some of his son’s ashes fill a golden watch that Veley plans to wear on his trip. It’s a special memento to keep him motivated on the two and a half month journey.

“To go from my son — who was spectacular — to going to ashes here in my watch. It will remind me on my bike ride to push me forward every little pedal I take. I can always look and say, ‘I’m doing this for you,” Veley said. “I’m crushed and I’m at a loss for words because we can do better.”

No arrests have been made in either case.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stopper program at 419-255-1111.

Veley will be tracking his bicycle journey progress on social media. He can be followed on Facebook at C.C. Veley, Twitter @Justridein14, Instagram at C.C. Veley.

