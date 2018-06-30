Toledoans find ways to keep cool in the summer swelter

Camped out in the shade next to Promenade Park, Jaclyn Palmer, 64, said she likes to absorb the heat on summer days to prepare for colder months.

“I kind of store it up for the winter,” she said.

On Saturday, temperatures hit a high of 93, with a heat index of 101, said National Weather Services hydrometeorological technician Martin Thompson, while a heat advisory was issued until 10 p.m. because of combined high temperatures and high humidity that pose risk to vulnerable people.

VIDEO: Toledoan Imani Roach discusses beating the heat

Kinley, 2, enjoys a popsicle as her father Nick Seidelman pushes her in a tire swing Saturday, June 30, 2018, at their home in Toeldo. The local heat index reached upwards of 100 degrees Saturday as people across Northwest Ohio looked for ways to keep cool. The Blade/Katie Rausch

Enlarge | Buy This Image

Toledoans struggling to stay cool found shady spots on the lawns surrounding Promenade Park while children splashed in the park’s fountain, brandishing inflatable sharks.

Ms. Palmer’s niece, Jessica Gallon, 35, said it can be difficult to find ways to keep her young son active during the summer, especially on days as hot as Saturday. Unlike her aunt, she’s not a fan of the heat.

“The 90s can be a pain in the butt,” she said. “But you find ways to cope and deal.”

Sisters-in-law Debra Andrejan and Melissa Carrillo, on the other hand, love the warm weather. Ms. Andrejan said the fountain is “pretty awesome” and a nice upgrade since the last time she visited, before the park was remodeled.

“It makes downtown a lot better,” she said.

Ms. Carrillo nodded vigorously.

“A playground would be nice,” she added, gesturing to the open grass next to the fountain. It would be another step toward a more child-friendly downtown, she said.

For Promenade Park regulars, though, the influx of visitors on hot days can be irritating. But Fallon Edward, 35, didn’t mind. She thinks of the area as her “sanctuary” — a quiet place she can go early in the morning to think and rest. But she likes seeing children play and enjoy the fountain she holds dear.

Mr. Thompson of NWS said Sunday’s weather will be much the same, with highs in the lower 90s and a heat index of 101 again. Nighttime low temperatures, meanwhile, are expected to be in the 70s during most of the upcoming week, with high humidity keeping the air uncomfortably muggy. July 4 will be partly sunny, Mr. Thompson said, and forecasts put temperatures in the low 90s, with a heat index in the upper 90s.

Contact Lily Moore-Eissenberg at lillianme@theblade.com, 419-724-6368, or on Twitter @LilyM_E.