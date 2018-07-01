Mayberry Days helps Sylvania businesses thrive

Despite the heat on Sunday, artists and local residents alike came out to Mayberry Square in Sylvania to celebrate another afternoon of the Mayberry Days.

The days-long festival began Thursday and will continue through Tuesday until Sylvania’s fireworks show. The festival was designed to take place during the Dream Cruise, a car show that has occurred in the square for many years, and ultimately lead up to the fireworks, said Mike Calandra, owner of Frameworks Art and Frame. Every day until the show featured different activities.

“If it’s 100 degrees out and we still have a steady stream of people ... that’s pretty good,” he said.

Thursday was Family Night, Friday was Music Night, Saturday and Sunday were Arts and Crafts, Monday is the Dream Cruise, and at 10 p.m. Tuesday is the fireworks show.

Last year was the first year for Mayberry Days, which is put together by Mr. Calandra and several other business owners on Mayberry Square as a way to draw residents to the area and support local businesses.

VIDEO: Tiffany Scott discusses Mayberry Days

Mayberry Square, while a nice area, is kind of isolated, and hosting events like the Mayberry Days helps local businesses stay afloat, Mr. Calandra said. But the festival is also a way for businesses to give back to the community.

“You’ve got to be active in the community because the community supports the businesses out here,” he said.

Tiffany Scott, whose family owns Mayberry Ice Cream and helped organize the festival, said the event helps to get more families out to the square and new families in particular. Regulars are great, she said, but it’s always good to see new faces in all local businesses on the square, not just her own.

“We have to support one another to make Mayberry Square grow and thrive,” she said.

Gayle Vamos, owner of Gayle’s Gracious Gardens, a miniature garden business in Sylvania, participated in the arts and crafts segment of the festival on Saturday and Sunday. She always heard positive comments about the square, she said, and wanted to experience it.

During the fair, she sold several gardens.

“I’m doing very well here,” she said.

Sumana Sharmin, another vendor at the fair on Sunday, was showcasing her handmade jewelry. She didn’t have as much luck as Ms. Vamos, but she said she would return to the festival next year.

It was a good event, she said, though it could have longer hours. Rather than starting in the morning and running through the afternoon, it could start later and end in the evening.

“It’s the weekend,” she said. “People don’t get up that early.”

Mr. Calandra said his goal for the festival next year is to make it bigger and better. Already from last year to this year, participation doubled, he said.

“The goal this year was to grow it from last year,” he said. “We already have plans next year of growing it more.”

