What to expect on your commute: The Blade's Road Warrior, 7/1

Each week during the construction season, The Blade’s Road Warrior highlights the major construction projects in Toledo and the surrounding area, noting where delays are worst and where the best alternative routes are.

Motorists driving south through Findlay on I-75 will encounter a new traffic pattern there starting early Tuesday morning.

Two lanes of traffic now set up on the roadway’s left side will be switched over to the far right side. This will allow the current lanes to be set up for northbound traffic several weeks from now so the northbound lanes can be rebuilt.

All ramps will remain open for the time being, but once northbound traffic is switched over, there will be successive closings of the State Rt. 12 and U.S. 224 northbound ramps for reconstruction.

Be alert for short-term bridge closings this week in several Maumee River communities during fireworks shows. The Maumee-Perrysburg Bridge will be closed from 7 p.m. Tuesday until 1 a.m. Wednesday, and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Bridge in downtown Toledo will be closed from 9 p.m. until about 11 p.m. Wednesday evening. Summit Street also will be closed through downtown during the Toledo event.

Also this week, the Greenbelt Parkway entrance to northbound I-75 will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for streetlight replacement. A posted detour will use southbound I-280 to the Navarre interchange, then return on northbound I-280. Plan to use the Front Street or Manhattan Boulevard entrances instead.

1. I-75: Reconstruction and widening between I-475 and Lagrange closes all ramps at Jeep Parkway except the northbound exit, plus southbound entrance at Phillips. Detour to nearby interchanges. ProMedica Parkway ramp at eastbound I-475 leads to I-75 southbound only. Off-peak lane closings possible on I-75 through the zone.

2. I-75: Nighttime (7 p.m. to 6 a.m.) lane closings at Indiana for bridge reconstruction. Southbound exit to Washington Street reduced to one lane.

3. State Rt. 25 (Anthony Wayne Trail): Two inbound lanes and one inbound lane closed between Western and Collingwood for bridge replacement. City Park closed on both sides of the Trail.

4. State Rts. 51 (Monroe), 65 (Summit): Lanes closed on Monroe between Collingwood and Erie for resurfacing. Monroe closed on east side of Erie through Monday during intersection reconstruction and may close on the west side of Erie late in the week.

5. State Rt. 25 (Erie, Spielbusch/Michigan): Lane closings on Erie from Lafayette to Cherry and on Spielbusch/Michigan from Cherry to Madison Avenue for street resurfacing. Side streets may have lane closings or detours in the area. Superior Street, a potential alternative route for Erie, is closed at Jefferson and partially closed at Jackson for sewer construction, as are Jefferson and the westbound lanes of Jackson at those intersections.

6. Bancroft Street: Lane closings, Westwood to Secor, for street reconstruction.

7. State Rt. 51 (Monroe): Lane closings, Talmadge to Harvest, for water line work.

8. U.S. 20/State Rt. 120 (Central): Nighttime (8 p.m. to 6 a.m.) lane closings, King to McCord, for resurfacing through July.

9. State Rt. 25 (Anthony Wayne Trail): One of three lanes closed between South and Glendale for resurfacing until early October. A second lane may be closed between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. nightly except Saturday nights.

10. I-280: Varying lane closings, Starr to Manhattan, for light-pole replacement on the Glass City Veterans’ Skyway.

11. State Rt. 184 (Alexis): Lane closings for resurfacing and drainage work between Flanders and Acres roads through November.

12. U.S. 24: Lane closings at Monclova Road for intersection work.

13. State Rts. 64, 65: Route 64 closed at both ends of the Waterville Bridge for intersection reconstruction until Aug. 3. The Waterville Bridge is closed during this time. Use the I-475/U.S. 23, Maumee-Perrysburg, or Grand Rapids bridges instead. Route 65 is closed at Route 64; use State Rts. 25 and 582 instead.

14. State Rt. 579: Closed to through traffic between State Rt. 51 and the Ottawa County line for bridge replacement through October. Use State Rt. 2 or State Rt. 163 instead.

15. State Rt. 65: Lane closings in downtown Rossford for resurfacing.

OFF THE MAP

I-75 (Ohio): Reduced speed limits and nighttime lane closings through Findlay for reconstruction and widening. Northbound exit to U.S. 68/State Rt. 15 closed until 2020. Lane closings south of Findlay, between the State Rt. 235 and Bentley Road interchanges, for bridge work and pavement repair.

U.S. 224: Closed in eastern Hancock County for bridge repairs. Detour via State Rt. 12 and U.S. 23.

State Rt. 163: The Port Clinton drawbridge is closed for rehabilitation through July 20. Use State Rt. 2 instead.

State Rt. 295: Railroad crossing repairs that close the road north of Airport Highway have been extended through Tuesday.

